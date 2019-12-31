Video
Tuesday, 31 December, 2019
Pro-AL teachers’ panel sweeps DUTA election

Published : Tuesday, 31 December, 2019
DU Correspondent

The ruling Awami League backed Dhaka University Teachers' Blue Panel swept the Dhaka University Teachers' Association (DUTA ) election with a landslide victory on Monday.  
The panel achieved 14 posts in the 15-member executive committee while the "White" panel backed by BNP-Jamaat secured one.
Prof ASM Maksud Kamal of Disaster Science and Management Department was elected president for the fourth consecutive time with 933 votes. His rival, Prof Laila Nur Islam of "White" panel, bagged 438 votes.
Md Nizamul Hoque Bhuiyan, professor, Institute of Nutrition and Food Science , won the post of general secretary with 729 votes, defeating Prof Hasanuzzan of the "White" panel with 643 votes.
BNP-Jamaat-e-Islami backed White Panel bagged only the vice-president post with Professor Lutfor Rahman of Statistics Department defeating Social Science Faculty Dean Prof Sadeka Hall
Prof Z. M. Parvez Sazzad was elected joint secretary while Prof Muhammad Abdul Moyeen of Organization Strategy and Leadership won the treasurer post.
All the ten executive members elected from the "Blue" panel are: Prof Aftab Ali Shaikh, Prof Nisar Hosain, Prof Zinat Huda, Prof Ziaur Rahman, Prof K M Saiful Islam Khan, Prof Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed, Prof Mohammad Amzad Ali, Prof Soumitra Shekhar, Prof Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam and Prof Zakia Parveen.
A total of 1434 teachers out of 2011 cast their votes at the Dhaka University Teachers' Club.


