Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 31 December, 2019, 5:15 PM
latest PEC pass rate 95.50%, Ebtedayee 95.96%       JSC, JDC pass rate 87.90%      
Home Back Page

Govt shuts mobile networks along borders with India

Published : Tuesday, 31 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission has ordered a shutdown of mobile networks along the borders with India citing security reasons, an order estimated to affect around 10 million users.
The operators already suspended networks within one kilometre of the birders with India on Monday after receiving an order on Sunday night.
The four operators closed around 2,000 base transceiver stations, an official of an operator told bdnews24.com requesting anonymity.
"This will create problems for around 10 million users in the border areas," the official said.                      
In the order to Grameenphone, Teletalk, Robi and Banglalink, the BTRC said network coverage in the border areas will have to be suspended until further notice "for the sake of the country's security in the current circumstances".
"A high-level meeting of the government took this decision, following which the instructions were issued," BTRC Chairman Jahurul Haque told bdnews24.com, declining to give further explanations.
The instructions were "temporary", he added.
The exclusion of over 1.9 million people from a recently published list of citizens in the Indian state of Assam following years of scrutiny has triggered fears of their deportation to Bangladesh.
The government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been telling Bangladesh not to worry about the list, calling it an "internal matter" of India.
Concerns grew on both sides of the border after dozens of "Muslim Bangladeshi rag pickers" were reported to be transported to West Bengal for deportation in November.
In Bangladesh, the border guards detained 238 people, who entered Bangladesh through Maheshpur in Jhenaidah in November.    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt to ensure single digit interest for all sectors, says Finance Minister
2019 was hottest year on record for Russia
26 LDA activists injured as police charge baton
Delhi records coldest Dec day on Monday since 1901
Pro-AL teachers’ panel sweeps DUTA election
Govt shuts mobile networks along borders with India
Land Mutation in 7 days for Ltd Cos soon: Land Minister
BNP is father of destroying democracy: Quader


Latest News
ECNEC approves Tk 767.25cr project for Mongla Port
Tk 767cr to be spent to upgrade Mongla Seaport
Dhaka-Delhi ties growing: Riva Ganguly
Saudi expatriate’s body recovered
Oil prices set for biggest rise since 2016
Masud Bin Momen made new Foreign Secretary
Asian shares slip
Saudi economy contracted 0.46% in third quarter
Kerala assembly passes resolution against citizenship law
Barishal tops, Dhaka witnesses lowest pass rate
Most Read News
Rohingya issue now global: Shahriar
Armed Forces to be modernised further: PM
Mercury falls to 4.50C in Tentulia
5 members of ‘Allahr Dal’ held in Khulna
Two dead in Texas church shooting
Police foil LDA march, Zonayed Saki among 50 hurts
Madhu's Canteen staff hurt in cocktail blast
7 hurt in Cumilla pre-polls violence
2 RAB men shot in Teknaf Rohingya camp
Atiqul resigns to join mayoral race
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft