Govt shuts mobile networks along borders with India





The operators already suspended networks within one kilometre of the birders with India on Monday after receiving an order on Sunday night.

The four operators closed around 2,000 base transceiver stations, an official of an operator told bdnews24.com requesting anonymity.

"This will create problems for around 10 million users in the border areas," the official said.

In the order to Grameenphone, Teletalk, Robi and Banglalink, the BTRC said network coverage in the border areas will have to be suspended until further notice "for the sake of the country's security in the current circumstances".

"A high-level meeting of the government took this decision, following which the instructions were issued," BTRC Chairman Jahurul Haque told bdnews24.com, declining to give further explanations.

The instructions were "temporary", he added.

The exclusion of over 1.9 million people from a recently published list of citizens in the Indian state of Assam following years of scrutiny has triggered fears of their deportation to Bangladesh.

The government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been telling Bangladesh not to worry about the list, calling it an "internal matter" of India.

Concerns grew on both sides of the border after dozens of "Muslim Bangladeshi rag pickers" were reported to be transported to West Bengal for deportation in November.

In Bangladesh, the border guards detained 238 people, who entered Bangladesh through Maheshpur in Jhenaidah in November. -bdnews24.com



















Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission has ordered a shutdown of mobile networks along the borders with India citing security reasons, an order estimated to affect around 10 million users.The operators already suspended networks within one kilometre of the birders with India on Monday after receiving an order on Sunday night.The four operators closed around 2,000 base transceiver stations, an official of an operator told bdnews24.com requesting anonymity."This will create problems for around 10 million users in the border areas," the official said.In the order to Grameenphone, Teletalk, Robi and Banglalink, the BTRC said network coverage in the border areas will have to be suspended until further notice "for the sake of the country's security in the current circumstances"."A high-level meeting of the government took this decision, following which the instructions were issued," BTRC Chairman Jahurul Haque told bdnews24.com, declining to give further explanations.The instructions were "temporary", he added.The exclusion of over 1.9 million people from a recently published list of citizens in the Indian state of Assam following years of scrutiny has triggered fears of their deportation to Bangladesh.The government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been telling Bangladesh not to worry about the list, calling it an "internal matter" of India.Concerns grew on both sides of the border after dozens of "Muslim Bangladeshi rag pickers" were reported to be transported to West Bengal for deportation in November.In Bangladesh, the border guards detained 238 people, who entered Bangladesh through Maheshpur in Jhenaidah in November. -bdnews24.com