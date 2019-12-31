Video
Tuesday, 31 December, 2019, 5:15 PM
Land Mutation in 7 days for Ltd Cos soon: Land Minister

Published : Tuesday, 31 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Staff Correspondent

Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury on Monday said that land mutation applications will be settled within seven days through 'Fast Track' purchasing of land for commercial purposes. To ensure it, necessary measures will be taken soon.
He came up with the remark while inaugurating land service hotline '16122' and training of the land management officials through a video conference from the Land Ministry conference room.
The Additional Divisional Commissioners (Revenue) and Assistant Commissioners (Land) of the different divisions and districts attended the training programme, a Land Ministry release said.
He said, "Domestic and foreign investors will be encouraged in our country, if there is a 'Fast Track' system for settling mutation applications for companies and entreprenuers within seven days for the land which specifically purchased for the commercial or industrial purpose in Dhaka and Chattogram metropolitan area." He also directed the officials to settle the charges more quickly.
He also emphasized on ensuring proper training for the Assistant Commissioners (Land) working at the field level and asked the Divisional Commissioners and Additional Divisional Commissioners to ensure it.


