BNP is father of destroying democracy: Quader



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader speaking at a rally organised by Awami League in front of the party office at Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital on Monday marking December 30 as the Democracy Protection Day. photo : Observer

"BNP founder Ziaur Rahman had killed the democracy by being elected (president) through a referendum. BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia had killed the democracy in the Magura by-polls," he said while addressing a discussion in the city as the chief guest. Dhaka city south and north units of Awami League (AL) organized the discussion marking the 'Victory Day of Democracy' commemorating the party's landslide win in the 11th parliamentary election held on December 30 last year.

Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, said the democracy had been trampled under the feet for 21 long years after the assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on August 15 in 1975.

"Prime Minister and AL President Sheikh Hasina had restored the chained democracy in 1981", he said adding that Sheikh Hasina has been a harbinger of victory braving death risks many times.

Noting that democracy does not suit with BNP, the AL general secretary said, today BNP is a failed party both in election and movement. "That's why today is a black day for them. But the AL becomes victorious bathing in the love of people. So, today is our victory day," he continued.

Urging the city AL leaders to evaluate the dedicated leaders before announcing the full-pledged committees and hence to create space for the good people in the party, Quader said there is no room for terrorists, corrupts, tender manipulators, extortionists and drug traders in the AL.

He said stern actions would be taken against BNP for the sake of public lives and properties if the party resorts to any anarchy in the name of movement. -BSS



















