Mayor Atiqul resigns from DNCC





A resignation letter signed by Atiqul Islam was sent to the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) and Cooperatives on the day addressing its minister.

"The parliament members (MP) and incumbent city mayors who are intending to contest the upcoming polls to two city corporations of Dhaka must resign from their posts before submission of their nomination papers to the Election Commission (EC) on December 31 this year," said Local Government Division Secretary Md Helal Uddin Ahmed on Thursday.

As per the provisions of the Local Government (City Corporations) Act, 2009, the persons who are holding profitable posts of the government must have to resign from the posts before submission of their nomination papers.

Earlier on Sunday, Awami League chose the incumbent Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul to run again for mayor of DNCC and picked its former MP Taposh to run for mayoral post for Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC).



















Md Atiqul Islam resigned from his mayoral post of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) on Monday after being nominated as ruling Awami League's mayoral candidate for Dhaka North city.A resignation letter signed by Atiqul Islam was sent to the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) and Cooperatives on the day addressing its minister."The parliament members (MP) and incumbent city mayors who are intending to contest the upcoming polls to two city corporations of Dhaka must resign from their posts before submission of their nomination papers to the Election Commission (EC) on December 31 this year," said Local Government Division Secretary Md Helal Uddin Ahmed on Thursday.As per the provisions of the Local Government (City Corporations) Act, 2009, the persons who are holding profitable posts of the government must have to resign from the posts before submission of their nomination papers.Earlier on Sunday, Awami League chose the incumbent Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul to run again for mayor of DNCC and picked its former MP Taposh to run for mayoral post for Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC).