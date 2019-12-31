

MP Yunus Ali Sarker laid to eternal rest at Sadullapur

His namaz-e-janaza was held on the ground of Bhatgram High School and College of the upazila after Asr prayer.

Khatib of local Pakuria Bill Eidga Moidan Mowlana Nurul Alam Kashemi conducted the janaza.

Earlier, his elder son Dr. Faisal Younus who lives in Australia, wanted mercy from all on behalf of his father, and district administration, district police, district Awami League (AL), upazila administration and different organisations paid tributes to AL MP Dr. Yunus Ali Sarker through placing floral wreaths on his coffin.

Deputy Commissioner Abdul Matin, Police Super Towhidul Islam, General Secretary of AL, district unit, Abu Bakar Siddique, Mayor of Gaibandha Municipality Advocate Shah Masud Zahangir Kabir Milon, Sadullapur Upazila Chairman Shahriar Khan Biplob, and UNO Nabinewaz participated in the janaza.

Prior to that, his body was flown to Rangpur Medical College Hospital from Dhaka. Then, a janaza was also held on the premises of Rangpur Medical College Hospital where he studied and completed his MBBS course.









After holding the namaz-e-janaza on the college ground, his body was taken to his village home at Bhatgram. His elder brother Abdul Based Sarker received the body, and then he was laid down to eternal rest at his family graveyard in the afternoon.

A large number of people including government officials, political leaders, public representatives, and well-wishers including journalists participated in the janaza here.

Dr. Yunus Ali breathed his last at the age of 66 at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Medical University in Dhaka on Friday morning around 7:30am while undergoing treatment there.

