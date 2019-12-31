Ten nabbed on different charges in five dists





TANGAIL: A team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-12 arrested two persons with foreign pistol from Chatutia Chowrasta area in Gopalpur Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The arrested persons are: Masud Rana, 30, son of Aynal Haque and Eshaque, 45, son of late Hazrat Ali, residents of Mahmudpur Uttar Para Village in the upazila.

Acting Company Commander Operation of RAB-12 CPC-3 Md Shafikur Rahman said on information, a team of RAB conducted a drive in Chowrasta area at night, and arrested the duo with foreign pistol, mobile phone and SIM card red-handed.

The arrestees confessed their involvement in trading arms.

A case was filed under Arms Act with Gopalpur Police Station (PS) in this connection, he added.

FENI: Four persons were arrested including a local Awami League leader, in connection with allegedly beating an Employment office official on Sunday.

The arrested persons are: Mahi Uddin Didar, 49, Ashraf Ullah Rasel, 47, Jashim Uddin, 49 and Anwar Hossain, 48.

At 11am, following a bargaining involving Visa finger print issue, Assistant Director Nizam Uddin was allegedly beaten.

According to the case filed with Feni Model Thana PS by the victim official, a team of five people led by local AL leader Mohiuddin Didar took part in the incident.

A case was filed by the official with the PS in this connection.

Officer in Charge (OC) of the PS Sajedul Islam said they were arrested for assaulting the official.

At night, Feni Sadar Circle Assistant Police Super Ataur Rahman visited the spot.

BARISHAL: A team of RAB-8 arrested two persons with 2,360 bottles of phensedyl and 25 kg of hemp from a covered van in Nathullabad Bus Stand area of the City on Sunday morning.

The arrested persons are: Md Sohel Gaji, 28, of Bakshi Chandpur Village in Madhukhali Upazila and Mithu, 25, of Cumuroddi area in Bhanga Upazila of Faridpur District.

RAB officials said Sohel and Mithu have been engaged in carrying drugs for long time.

Deputy Company Commander of RAB-8 in Barishal Khan Sajibul Islam said on information, a team of RAB-8 conducted a drive in Nathullabad Bus Stand area at around 7:30am and arrested the duo. Two others managed to flee the scene after sensing presence of the law-enforcers.

The covered van was seized, he added.

A case under Narcotics Control Act was filed with BMP Kotwali PS in this connection.

RAJSHAHI: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) detained a battery-run auto-rickshaw driver along with phensedyl syrup from Jahajghat area under Motihar PS in the district early Sunday.

Detained Asadul Islam, 26, is a resident of Shampur Moholla in the city.

Rajshahi BGB 1 Commander Lt Col Ferdous Ziauddin Mahmud said a team of BGB-1 detained him with 100 bottles of phensedyl syrup from the area in the early hours when he was transporting the banned cough syrup in his vehicle.

A case was filed under Narcotics Control Act with the PS in this connection.

CUMILLA: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a special drive, arrested a person from Shariatpur on Saturday night, who is allegedly involved in murdering a covered van driver.

In a press release at Cumilla Police Sadar Circle Office on Sunday afternoon, Additional Superintend of Police Tanvir Saleheen confirmed the matter.

According to the press release, police recovered body of the covered van driver in Nimsar Bazar area at Dhaka-Chattogram Highway of Burichang Upazila on December 26.

The deceased was identified as Alauddin, 29, son of Nasu Mia of Char Kadiragram Village in Kamalnagar Upazila of Laxmipur District.

In this connection, a team of DB police conducted a 48hrs drive in various areas including Cumilla, Gazipur, Dhaka and Shariatpur. At last, they were able to arrest a person from Shariatpur District on Saturday night.

The arrested person is Rashed, 24, son of Jaynal Hawladar of Dashmani Village under Damudda in Shariatpur.

He confessed his involvement in the murder primarily.

He was sent to jail on Sunday afternoon.

























Ten people were arrested on different charges in five districts- Tangail, Feni, Barishal, Rajshahi and Cumilla, in two days.TANGAIL: A team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-12 arrested two persons with foreign pistol from Chatutia Chowrasta area in Gopalpur Upazila of the district on Sunday night.The arrested persons are: Masud Rana, 30, son of Aynal Haque and Eshaque, 45, son of late Hazrat Ali, residents of Mahmudpur Uttar Para Village in the upazila.Acting Company Commander Operation of RAB-12 CPC-3 Md Shafikur Rahman said on information, a team of RAB conducted a drive in Chowrasta area at night, and arrested the duo with foreign pistol, mobile phone and SIM card red-handed.The arrestees confessed their involvement in trading arms.A case was filed under Arms Act with Gopalpur Police Station (PS) in this connection, he added.FENI: Four persons were arrested including a local Awami League leader, in connection with allegedly beating an Employment office official on Sunday.The arrested persons are: Mahi Uddin Didar, 49, Ashraf Ullah Rasel, 47, Jashim Uddin, 49 and Anwar Hossain, 48.At 11am, following a bargaining involving Visa finger print issue, Assistant Director Nizam Uddin was allegedly beaten.According to the case filed with Feni Model Thana PS by the victim official, a team of five people led by local AL leader Mohiuddin Didar took part in the incident.A case was filed by the official with the PS in this connection.Officer in Charge (OC) of the PS Sajedul Islam said they were arrested for assaulting the official.At night, Feni Sadar Circle Assistant Police Super Ataur Rahman visited the spot.BARISHAL: A team of RAB-8 arrested two persons with 2,360 bottles of phensedyl and 25 kg of hemp from a covered van in Nathullabad Bus Stand area of the City on Sunday morning.The arrested persons are: Md Sohel Gaji, 28, of Bakshi Chandpur Village in Madhukhali Upazila and Mithu, 25, of Cumuroddi area in Bhanga Upazila of Faridpur District.RAB officials said Sohel and Mithu have been engaged in carrying drugs for long time.Deputy Company Commander of RAB-8 in Barishal Khan Sajibul Islam said on information, a team of RAB-8 conducted a drive in Nathullabad Bus Stand area at around 7:30am and arrested the duo. Two others managed to flee the scene after sensing presence of the law-enforcers.The covered van was seized, he added.A case under Narcotics Control Act was filed with BMP Kotwali PS in this connection.RAJSHAHI: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) detained a battery-run auto-rickshaw driver along with phensedyl syrup from Jahajghat area under Motihar PS in the district early Sunday.Detained Asadul Islam, 26, is a resident of Shampur Moholla in the city.Rajshahi BGB 1 Commander Lt Col Ferdous Ziauddin Mahmud said a team of BGB-1 detained him with 100 bottles of phensedyl syrup from the area in the early hours when he was transporting the banned cough syrup in his vehicle.A case was filed under Narcotics Control Act with the PS in this connection.CUMILLA: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a special drive, arrested a person from Shariatpur on Saturday night, who is allegedly involved in murdering a covered van driver.In a press release at Cumilla Police Sadar Circle Office on Sunday afternoon, Additional Superintend of Police Tanvir Saleheen confirmed the matter.According to the press release, police recovered body of the covered van driver in Nimsar Bazar area at Dhaka-Chattogram Highway of Burichang Upazila on December 26.The deceased was identified as Alauddin, 29, son of Nasu Mia of Char Kadiragram Village in Kamalnagar Upazila of Laxmipur District.In this connection, a team of DB police conducted a 48hrs drive in various areas including Cumilla, Gazipur, Dhaka and Shariatpur. At last, they were able to arrest a person from Shariatpur District on Saturday night.The arrested person is Rashed, 24, son of Jaynal Hawladar of Dashmani Village under Damudda in Shariatpur.He confessed his involvement in the murder primarily.He was sent to jail on Sunday afternoon.