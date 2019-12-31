Thrust on ensuring nutrition for all to build healthy nation





"As the nutrition is the cornerstone of good health and optimal energy atevery stage of human life, it is very essential to eat nutritious food for all to maintain human body in a sound state", they said.

They came up with the comments while addressing a meeting of District Nutrition Coordination Committee (DNCC) in the conference room of deputy commissioner (DC) here on Sunday.

DNCC arranged the meeting with the financial support of Sustained Opportunities for Nutrition Governance (SONGO) project funded by the European Union while DC Abdul Matin presided over the function.

Deputy Director of local government section of DC office Rokhsana Begum and Mayor of Gaibandha Municipality Advocate Shah Masud Zahangir Kabir Milon spoke at the meeting, among others.

Civil Surgeon Dr ABM Abu Hanif, who is the member secretary of the committee, made a PowerPoint presentation on the assurance of the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on nutrition affairs elaborately.

CS Dr Hanif said the government had adopted nutrition policy and initiative to provide quality and safe food for all section of people of the country to achieve the sustainable development goals by 2030 declared by UNDP.

Mostafa Nurul Islam Reza, operation lead, SONGO project, ICCO Cooperation, also made a presentation on Nutrition Status of Gaibandha District and overview of SONGO project through multimedia projector.

The percentage of stunning children in the district is 54 while its percentage at national level is 36, Reza said, adding that the percentage of underweight children in the district is 37 while its percentage at national level is 33.

The project designed by five years is being implemented by RDRS Bangladesh and ICCO Cooperation in Sadar, Sundarganj, and Fulchhari upazilas of Gaibandha and Chilmari, Roumari, and Rajibpur upazilas under Kurigram from September 2018 for improving maternal and child nutrition, he mentioned.

District Livestock Officer Dr. Mohammad Abdus Samad, Deputy Director (DD) of Family Planning Department Saiful Islam, DD of Department of Youth Development Tofayel Ahmed Khan, DD of Women Affairs Department Nargis Jahan, Additional DD of department of agriculture extension SaheraBanu, Sadullapurupazila health and family Planning Officer Dr. Shahinul Islam, Senior Scientific Officer of BIRTAN, Pirganj, Rangpur Dr. M. Sadequl Islam, Senior Technical Officer of CARE Bangladesh Ruhul Amin, and Journalist Sarker Mohammad Shahiduzzaman spoke at the meeting during its open discussion session while Taufiqul Islam, nutrition governance adviser of SONGO project, moderated the meeting.

A set of recommendations as well as various working plans were also adopted from the participants of the meeting.

DC Abdul Matin, in his concluding speech, said nutrition for all had been mentioned in the SDGs of the government, so there is no alternative to ensure nutrition for all within the specific time.































GAIBANDHA, Dec 30: Speakers at a function here on Monday underscored the need for ensuring nutrition to all, particularly mothers, adolescents and children, to promote their health conditions to build healthy nation."As the nutrition is the cornerstone of good health and optimal energy atevery stage of human life, it is very essential to eat nutritious food for all to maintain human body in a sound state", they said.They came up with the comments while addressing a meeting of District Nutrition Coordination Committee (DNCC) in the conference room of deputy commissioner (DC) here on Sunday.DNCC arranged the meeting with the financial support of Sustained Opportunities for Nutrition Governance (SONGO) project funded by the European Union while DC Abdul Matin presided over the function.Deputy Director of local government section of DC office Rokhsana Begum and Mayor of Gaibandha Municipality Advocate Shah Masud Zahangir Kabir Milon spoke at the meeting, among others.Civil Surgeon Dr ABM Abu Hanif, who is the member secretary of the committee, made a PowerPoint presentation on the assurance of the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on nutrition affairs elaborately.CS Dr Hanif said the government had adopted nutrition policy and initiative to provide quality and safe food for all section of people of the country to achieve the sustainable development goals by 2030 declared by UNDP.Mostafa Nurul Islam Reza, operation lead, SONGO project, ICCO Cooperation, also made a presentation on Nutrition Status of Gaibandha District and overview of SONGO project through multimedia projector.The percentage of stunning children in the district is 54 while its percentage at national level is 36, Reza said, adding that the percentage of underweight children in the district is 37 while its percentage at national level is 33.The project designed by five years is being implemented by RDRS Bangladesh and ICCO Cooperation in Sadar, Sundarganj, and Fulchhari upazilas of Gaibandha and Chilmari, Roumari, and Rajibpur upazilas under Kurigram from September 2018 for improving maternal and child nutrition, he mentioned.District Livestock Officer Dr. Mohammad Abdus Samad, Deputy Director (DD) of Family Planning Department Saiful Islam, DD of Department of Youth Development Tofayel Ahmed Khan, DD of Women Affairs Department Nargis Jahan, Additional DD of department of agriculture extension SaheraBanu, Sadullapurupazila health and family Planning Officer Dr. Shahinul Islam, Senior Scientific Officer of BIRTAN, Pirganj, Rangpur Dr. M. Sadequl Islam, Senior Technical Officer of CARE Bangladesh Ruhul Amin, and Journalist Sarker Mohammad Shahiduzzaman spoke at the meeting during its open discussion session while Taufiqul Islam, nutrition governance adviser of SONGO project, moderated the meeting.A set of recommendations as well as various working plans were also adopted from the participants of the meeting.DC Abdul Matin, in his concluding speech, said nutrition for all had been mentioned in the SDGs of the government, so there is no alternative to ensure nutrition for all within the specific time.