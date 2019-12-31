Video
Tuesday, 31 December, 2019
Manikganj growers count loss as virus attacks chilli fields

Published : Tuesday, 31 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

MANIKGANJ, Dec 30: Green chilli fields in the  district have been affected by an unidentified virus causing their tender green leaves to be stunted.
According to official sources, for this reason more than 200 chilli growers are counting loss this year.
Growers said they are not getting adequate support from the local agriculture development officials. But the officials defended as saying that despite their manpower shortage, they are providing their support at their capacity best.
The disease, officially identified as virus disease, was detected in different chilli fields at Ukiara of Jagir Union in Manikganj Sadar Upazila, Ranadia, Gosainagor, Biswanathpur and Bangala of Gorpara Union and Solaigobindapur of Tilli Union under Saturia Upazila.
Grower Latif Mia of Ranadia Village said he cultivated chilli in 25 decimal lands. But in the last 15 days, his chilli field has been affected by the disease.
At a cost of Taka 12,000, his land was cultivated in the month of Agrahayan.  So far he has recovered Taka 4,000 on sale of chilli. He said his field has almost been destroyed. Last year he had earned Taka 50,000 by selling chilli lifted from the same land-piece'
Abdul Alim of Bangala Village said this year, he cultivated 20 decimal land against last year's 30 decimal taking loan from NGO hoping bumper return. But his hand is now on the head.  
Echoing the same view, another grower Altaf Hossain of Ranadia Village said he is in total loss this year. "Medicine is not working," he added.
Rubel Mia of Solaigobindapur Village bemoaned as saying, given the situation, the growers are hit hard and they are not getting expected response from the agriculture officials. "They are not coming in our help," he added.
A local pesticide seller Farid Hossain said every year chilli fields narrowly got affected by such disease. But this year, fields are affected by 90 per cent.
Usually applied virus-killing medicines are not working this time, he added.
Gorpara Union Chairman Afsar Uddin Sarkar said Gorpara Union and other neighbouring unions have been affected by the disease causing more than 200 growers to count huge economic loss
 He asked cooperation for them from the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) to recover their losses.  
Md. Habibur Rahman, deputy director of the DAE, said that a total of 100 hectres of land have been brought under chilli cultivation, this year. The disease affecting the chilli fields is seed and earth-driven.  
Acknowledging the unusual behaviour of the disease, this year, he said the affected chilli plants need to be piled under earth by wrapping with polythene.
He maintained that growers are not sincere to receive their advises, adding, "They were asked not to cultivate the same crop on the same land."
There are some areas where agriculture officials are not available, he pointed out. Despite the manpower limitation, best of their services are being provided, he claimed.















