Textbook on Hindu Religion distributed

KISHOREGANJ, Dec 30: Copies of a textbook were distributed among students of Hindu Religion at a function on Monday.

It was arranged by Hindu Kallyan Trust in the conference room of the Collectorate Bhavan.

The programme was presided over by Assistant Director of the Trust Humayun Kabir.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Education & ICT) Md. Habibur Rahman attended it as chief guest. Trust Trustee Advocate Bhupendra Bhowmic Dulon and Ripon Roy Lipu were present as special guests.











