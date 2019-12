NAOGAON, Dec 30: Police recovered the throat-slit body of a woman in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The identity of the woman, aged around 30, could not be known.

Locals spotted the body in Telipukur Field of Kirtipur area, and informed police.

Police recovered the body and sent it to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue, said Officer-in-Charge of Naogaon Sadar Model Police Station Suhrawardi Hossain.