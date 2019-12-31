New committee of Khulna Press Club formed



KHULNA, Dec 30: S M Nazrul Islam of Daily Azker Tathya and Mamun Reza of Channel-24 have been elected president and general secretary respectively of the new executive committee at the annual general election of Khulna Press Club (KPC).The newly office-bearers have been elected in the annual election to the KPC for the next one year term.The election was held on Sunday from 9am to 1pm at the Humayun Kabir Balu Auditorium in the city.Deputy Director of PID and Chairman of the Election Commission Md Javed Iqbal announced the results in the afternoon.Mohammad Anisuzzaman of Economics Times was elected vice-president. Earlier, Md Habibur Rahman of Daily Tathya and Asif Altaf of Daily Purbanchal were elected vice-presidents unopposed.Both candidates Hedayet Hossain (Dhaka Tribune) and S M Kamal Hossain (Amader Somoy) bagged 55 votes each for the joint secretary post. The EC announced this post tie, saying, the election for the post will be held by next week as per constitution.Sohel Mahmud of Daily Purbanchal was elected treasurer unopposed. Bimol Saha of Daily Probaha, Ahmed Musa Ranju of Daily Purbanchal and Mahbubur Rahman Munna of Banglanews24.com have been elected assistant secretaries.The nine other office-bearers are Rakib Uddin Pannu (71-TV), Zahidul Islam (Samakal), Rashed Ahmed (Manab Jameen), Sayeduzzaman Samrat (Purbanchal), Hassan Molla (Amader Khulna), and Anis uddin (Janmobhumi).Earlier, Habibur Rahman of Dainik Tatthya and Altaf Hossain of Dainik Purbanchal were elected vice-presidents and Tariqul Islam of Somoyer Khobor, S M Sahid Hossain of Dakhinanchal Pratidin and Mohammad Ali of Dainik Purbanchal were elected executive members unopposed.