22 jailed for poaching rabbit in Panchagarh





The accused were also fined Tk 1,000 each.

The mobile court was led by Tentulia Upazila Nirbahi Officer and Executive Magistrate Rafiqul Alam.

A group of people from Rangpur came to a tea garden adjacent to Dahuk Bridge in Buraburi Union under the upazila in the afternoon and hunted two rabbits. As the news spread in the area, locals informed forest department.

Later, police and members of forest department went to the spot and detained them.

Two persons were spared after signing a bond as they were under 15.

Official of Forest Department Panchagarh Range Ruhul Amin said the rabbits will be released to the forest after giving first aid.

























