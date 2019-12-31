5 killed in road mishaps in 4 dists





ULIPUR, KURIGRAM: A person was killed and two others were injured as a three-wheeler rammed into an auto-rickshaw in Shibbari area of Ulipur-Kurigram Road in the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Rubi Begum, 42, the wife of Shahidul Islam of Naya Para Village under Tabakpur Union in the upazila. The injured are: Shahadat Hossain, 50, the auto-rickshaw driver and Maidul Islam, 30, a passenger.

Eyewitnesses said a three-wheeler heading to Ulipur hit the auto-rickshaw in Shibbari area at noon, leaving Rubi Begum dead on the spot and two others seriously injured.

The injured were rushed to Kurigram Sadar Hospital.

LALMONIRHAT: Two persons were killed and three others injured after a truck hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Patgram Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

One of the deceased was identified as Aynal Haque, 35, son of Safiar Rahman, a resident of Rasulganj area in the upazila, said Patgram PS OC Sumon Kumar Mehanta. Quoting locals, OC Sumon said a stone-laden truck hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw and the auto-rickshaw fell into a roadside ditch in Burimari Eidgah Math area around 11pm, leaving the duo dead on the spot and three others injured.

However, the injured were admitted to Patgram Upazila Health Complex.

NARAIL: A minor child was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Lohagara Upazila of the district on Sunday.

Deceased Nayan Sheikh, 6, was the son of Rahman Sheikh of Kumri Village in the upazila.

The injured are Miraj Mollah and Sadia Rahman.

Police and local sources said Nayan Sheikh, Miraj Mollah and Sadia Rahman were heading towards Khalchar from Dighaliya Bazar riding by motorcycle in the afternoon. A three-wheeled trolley from the opposite direction hit the motorcycle, leaving Nayan dead on the spot and two others critically injured.

The injured were rushed to Khulna Medical College.

NETRAKONA: A lorry helper was killed in a road accident in Sidhli Baniapara Bridge area under Kailati Union in Kalmakanda Upazila of the district on Sunday.

Deceased Shakib, 16, was the son of Anwar Mia of Udaypur Village in Barakhapan Union of the upazila.

Kalmakanda PS OC Md Mazharul Karim said a brick-laden lorry faced an accident while trying to climb the bridge, leaving its helper dead on the spot. The driver of the lorry fled the scene.









The body was handed over to the deceased's family without autopsy as per their request, the OC added.





