

Gournadi Press Club committee formed

Outgoing President Giasuddin presided over the meeting.

Khokon Ahmed Hira of the Daily Janakantha and Manish Chandra Biswas of Daily Khoborpotro were elected president and general secretary of the club.

The other elected members are Badruzzaman Khan Sabuj of Daily Inqilab was elected vice-president, Mohammad Ali Babu of Daily Sangbad joint secretary, Jamil Mahamud treasurer, AHM Maksud Ali office secretary and HM Mohasin publicity secretary.



























BARISHAL, Dec 30: Gournadi Press Club Executive Committee was formed at its annual general meeting in the upazila of the district on Sunday.Outgoing President Giasuddin presided over the meeting.Khokon Ahmed Hira of the Daily Janakantha and Manish Chandra Biswas of Daily Khoborpotro were elected president and general secretary of the club.The other elected members are Badruzzaman Khan Sabuj of Daily Inqilab was elected vice-president, Mohammad Ali Babu of Daily Sangbad joint secretary, Jamil Mahamud treasurer, AHM Maksud Ali office secretary and HM Mohasin publicity secretary.