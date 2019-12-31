Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 31 December, 2019, 5:13 PM
latest PEC pass rate 95.50%, Ebtedayee 95.96%       JSC, JDC pass rate 87.90%      
Home Countryside

Tribal women at Patnitala face wage discrimination

Published : Tuesday, 31 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Our Correspondent

Tribal women at Patnitala face wage discrimination

Tribal women at Patnitala face wage discrimination

PATNITALA, NAOGAON, Dec 30: About 14,000 tribal women of Patnitala Upazila in the district, who work as farm labourers in others' fields, are facing wage discrimination, according to sources at upazila statistics office.
They have been working as farm labourers following hereditary tradition. They cannot do any other works. Agriculture is their main livelihood.
Their demand is comparatively higher for their expertise and excellence. But, they are paid comparatively less. A woman worker gets Tk 130 to 200 per day while a male gets Tk 300 to 400.
In this connection, Patnitala Union Parishad Member Dinomoni Tigya said, these tribal women cleaned the jungles of the Barind region and turned those cultivable.
The contribution of the tribal workers to cultivation is remarkable, but they are being exploited in many ways, she pointed out.
She strongly demanded constitutional recognition to ensure equal wages for the tribal women.
In this connection, Treasurer of National Tribal Central Council in Rajshahi and President of Patnitala Upazila Tribal Council Sudhir Tirky said, at first, the tribal people have to be constitutionally recognised. Besides, their female ones should be trained up with necessary skills.
Upazila Agriculture Officer Agriculturist Prakash Chandra Sarker said, in the last four years, about 1,500 tribal women workers have been trained.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
MP Yunus Ali Sarker laid to eternal rest at Sadullapur
Ten nabbed on different charges in five dists
Thrust on ensuring nutrition for all to build healthy nation
Manikganj growers count loss as virus attacks chilli fields
Textbook on Hindu Religion distributed
Throat-slit body of woman recovered
New committee of Khulna Press Club formed
22 jailed for poaching rabbit in Panchagarh


Latest News
ECNEC approves Tk 767.25cr project for Mongla Port
Tk 767cr to be spent to upgrade Mongla Seaport
Dhaka-Delhi ties growing: Riva Ganguly
Saudi expatriate’s body recovered
Oil prices set for biggest rise since 2016
Masud Bin Momen made new Foreign Secretary
Asian shares slip
Saudi economy contracted 0.46% in third quarter
Kerala assembly passes resolution against citizenship law
Barishal tops, Dhaka witnesses lowest pass rate
Most Read News
Rohingya issue now global: Shahriar
Armed Forces to be modernised further: PM
Mercury falls to 4.50C in Tentulia
5 members of ‘Allahr Dal’ held in Khulna
Two dead in Texas church shooting
Police foil LDA march, Zonayed Saki among 50 hurts
Madhu's Canteen staff hurt in cocktail blast
7 hurt in Cumilla pre-polls violence
2 RAB men shot in Teknaf Rohingya camp
Atiqul resigns to join mayoral race
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft