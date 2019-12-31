

Tribal women at Patnitala face wage discrimination

They have been working as farm labourers following hereditary tradition. They cannot do any other works. Agriculture is their main livelihood.

Their demand is comparatively higher for their expertise and excellence. But, they are paid comparatively less. A woman worker gets Tk 130 to 200 per day while a male gets Tk 300 to 400.

In this connection, Patnitala Union Parishad Member Dinomoni Tigya said, these tribal women cleaned the jungles of the Barind region and turned those cultivable.

The contribution of the tribal workers to cultivation is remarkable, but they are being exploited in many ways, she pointed out.

She strongly demanded constitutional recognition to ensure equal wages for the tribal women.

In this connection, Treasurer of National Tribal Central Council in Rajshahi and President of Patnitala Upazila Tribal Council Sudhir Tirky said, at first, the tribal people have to be constitutionally recognised. Besides, their female ones should be trained up with necessary skills.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Agriculturist Prakash Chandra Sarker said, in the last four years, about 1,500 tribal women workers have been trained.

















