Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 31 December, 2019, 5:12 PM
latest PEC pass rate 95.50%, Ebtedayee 95.96%       JSC, JDC pass rate 87.90%      
Home Foreign News

News in brief

Turkey arrests 100 IS suspects

Published : Tuesday, 31 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

ISTANBUL, Dec 30:  Turkish police detained 94 people suspected of ties to Islamic State in nationwide raids on Monday ahead of New Year celebrations, police and state media said, two months after the group's leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed.
Police have rounded up jihadist militants in late December in the last two years, since New Year's Day in 2017 here when a gunman killed 39 people in an Istanbul nightclub in an attack claimed by the militant group.
Counter-terror police carried out the operations in the central provinces of Ankara, Kayseri and Adana, and Batman in the southeast, state-owned Anadolu news agency reported. Istanbul police said it also made arrests.
At 5 a.m. (0200 GMT) in Batman, some 400 police officers detained 22 people in simultaneous raids on various addresses, seizing weapons, ammunition and documents, Anadolu said.    -REUTERS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Turkey arrests 100 IS suspects
Australia every state hits 40C
Putin thanks Trump for tip
Saudi arrests 200 over ‘indecency’, harassment
Suspect denies stabbing five at NY rabbi’s home
No space for revenge: Priyanka hits out at UP CM Adityanath
I wouldn’t have wasted my time on Trump, says Greta Thunberg
Israel trims $43m of Palestine tax funds


Latest News
ECNEC approves Tk 767.25cr project for Mongla Port
Tk 767cr to be spent to upgrade Mongla Seaport
Dhaka-Delhi ties growing: Riva Ganguly
Saudi expatriate’s body recovered
Oil prices set for biggest rise since 2016
Masud Bin Momen made new Foreign Secretary
Asian shares slip
Saudi economy contracted 0.46% in third quarter
Kerala assembly passes resolution against citizenship law
Barishal tops, Dhaka witnesses lowest pass rate
Most Read News
Rohingya issue now global: Shahriar
Armed Forces to be modernised further: PM
Mercury falls to 4.50C in Tentulia
5 members of ‘Allahr Dal’ held in Khulna
Two dead in Texas church shooting
Police foil LDA march, Zonayed Saki among 50 hurts
Madhu's Canteen staff hurt in cocktail blast
7 hurt in Cumilla pre-polls violence
2 RAB men shot in Teknaf Rohingya camp
Atiqul resigns to join mayoral race
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft