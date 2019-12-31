Turkey arrests 100 IS suspects

ISTANBUL, Dec 30: Turkish police detained 94 people suspected of ties to Islamic State in nationwide raids on Monday ahead of New Year celebrations, police and state media said, two months after the group's leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed.

Police have rounded up jihadist militants in late December in the last two years, since New Year's Day in 2017 here when a gunman killed 39 people in an Istanbul nightclub in an attack claimed by the militant group.

Counter-terror police carried out the operations in the central provinces of Ankara, Kayseri and Adana, and Batman in the southeast, state-owned Anadolu news agency reported. Istanbul police said it also made arrests.

At 5 a.m. (0200 GMT) in Batman, some 400 police officers detained 22 people in simultaneous raids on various addresses, seizing weapons, ammunition and documents, Anadolu said. -REUTERS