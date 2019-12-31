Video
Tuesday, 31 December, 2019
Australia every state hits 40C

Published : Tuesday, 31 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

MELBOURNE, Dec 30: Scores of fires are burning out of control across Australia amid a heatwave that has seen temperatures exceed 40C (104F) in every state. The most dangerous fires on Monday were in the state of Victoria.
About 30,000 residents and tourists were urged to flee East Gippsland - a popular holiday region - but evacuations were later deemed too risky as fires encroached on major roads. A volunteer firefighter died battling a blaze in the state of New South Wales.
Around 100,000 people were urged to flee five Melbourne suburbs on Monday evening as Australia's spiralling bushfire crisis killed a volunteer firefighter battling a separate blaze in the              countryside.    -AFP


