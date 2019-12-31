Video
Tuesday, 31 December, 2019
Saudi arrests 200 over ‘indecency’, harassment

Published : Tuesday, 31 December, 2019

RIYADH, Dec 30: Saudi Arabia has arrested more than 200 people for violating "public decency" - including by wearing immodest clothing - and "harassment", police said, in the first such crackdown since the conservative kingdom began easing social norms.
Some 120 men and women were arrested over the past week for offending public morals, including wearing "inappropriate clothes", Riyadh police said in a series of statements on Twitter since Tuesday.
It added that unspecified penalties were imposed on the violators. Another 88 people were arrested in various harassment cases, police added in separate statements, after several women complained on social media that they were harassed at the MDL Beast music festival in Riyadh earlier this month.
The electronic music festival, which drew tens of thousands of fans, was billed by organisers as the biggest to be hosted in the kingdom. Police did not offer any details, including the duration of the detentions.
This marked the first such crackdown since de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman began easing social restrictions in the conservative kingdom, lifting decades-long bans on cinemas and women drivers while allowing gender-mixed concerts and sporting extravaganzas.     -AFP


