Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 31 December, 2019, 5:12 PM
latest PEC pass rate 95.50%, Ebtedayee 95.96%       JSC, JDC pass rate 87.90%      
Home Foreign News

Suspect denies stabbing five at NY rabbi’s home

Published : Tuesday, 31 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

Suspect in Hanukkah celebration stabbings Thomas Grafton, 37 years old from Greenwood Lake, leaves the Ramapo Town Hall in Airmont, New York after being arrested on December 29. An intruder stabbed and wounded five people at a rabbi's house in New York during a gathering to celebrate the Jewish festival of Hanukkah. photo : AFP

Suspect in Hanukkah celebration stabbings Thomas Grafton, 37 years old from Greenwood Lake, leaves the Ramapo Town Hall in Airmont, New York after being arrested on December 29. An intruder stabbed and wounded five people at a rabbi's house in New York during a gathering to celebrate the Jewish festival of Hanukkah. photo : AFP

MONSEY, Dec 30: A suspect appeared in a New York court on Sunday charged with five counts of attempted murder after a stabbing spree at a rabbi's suburban house that left Hanukkah celebrants throwing furniture to defend themselves.
It was the latest in a spate of attacks on Jewish targets.
Grafton Thomas, 37, allegedly entered the property in Monsey, Rockland County, during celebrations on Saturday evening for the Jewish Hanukkah festival, knifing several people with a machete before fleeing. US media reported that the suspect was covered in blood when officers detained him.
Thomas was ordered held in custody after appearing in Ramapo Town Court, where he denied the charges. The attack at the home of Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg was quickly condemned as another incident underscoring growing anti-Semitic violence in the United States.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Turkey arrests 100 IS suspects
Australia every state hits 40C
Putin thanks Trump for tip
Saudi arrests 200 over ‘indecency’, harassment
Suspect denies stabbing five at NY rabbi’s home
No space for revenge: Priyanka hits out at UP CM Adityanath
I wouldn’t have wasted my time on Trump, says Greta Thunberg
Israel trims $43m of Palestine tax funds


Latest News
ECNEC approves Tk 767.25cr project for Mongla Port
Tk 767cr to be spent to upgrade Mongla Seaport
Dhaka-Delhi ties growing: Riva Ganguly
Saudi expatriate’s body recovered
Oil prices set for biggest rise since 2016
Masud Bin Momen made new Foreign Secretary
Asian shares slip
Saudi economy contracted 0.46% in third quarter
Kerala assembly passes resolution against citizenship law
Barishal tops, Dhaka witnesses lowest pass rate
Most Read News
Rohingya issue now global: Shahriar
Armed Forces to be modernised further: PM
Mercury falls to 4.50C in Tentulia
5 members of ‘Allahr Dal’ held in Khulna
Two dead in Texas church shooting
Police foil LDA march, Zonayed Saki among 50 hurts
Madhu's Canteen staff hurt in cocktail blast
7 hurt in Cumilla pre-polls violence
2 RAB men shot in Teknaf Rohingya camp
Atiqul resigns to join mayoral race
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft