Suspect denies stabbing five at NY rabbi’s home



Suspect in Hanukkah celebration stabbings Thomas Grafton, 37 years old from Greenwood Lake, leaves the Ramapo Town Hall in Airmont, New York after being arrested on December 29. An intruder stabbed and wounded five people at a rabbi's house in New York during a gathering to celebrate the Jewish festival of Hanukkah. photo : AFP

MONSEY, Dec 30: A suspect appeared in a New York court on Sunday charged with five counts of attempted murder after a stabbing spree at a rabbi's suburban house that left Hanukkah celebrants throwing furniture to defend themselves.It was the latest in a spate of attacks on Jewish targets.Grafton Thomas, 37, allegedly entered the property in Monsey, Rockland County, during celebrations on Saturday evening for the Jewish Hanukkah festival, knifing several people with a machete before fleeing. US media reported that the suspect was covered in blood when officers detained him.Thomas was ordered held in custody after appearing in Ramapo Town Court, where he denied the charges. The attack at the home of Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg was quickly condemned as another incident underscoring growing anti-Semitic violence in the United States. -AFP