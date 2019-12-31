No space for revenge: Priyanka hits out at UP CM Adityanath





NEW DELHI, Dec 30: The Congress's Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit out at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the UP police force today, alleging the two were "complicit in wrongdoings" in the brutal crackdown against people protesting the citizenship law.She also accused the police of "working to ensure Yogi's badla(revenge)", referring to a shocking statement by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who said his government would take revenge" on anti-CAA protesters.Priyanka's comments come two days after she accused Lucknow cops of manhandling her - she said they "grabbed me by the neck" - while en route to visit a retired IPS officer arrested for opposing the Citizenship Act.Addressing reporters in Delhi this evening, Priyanka dismissed concerns about her own safety and said India was "no place for enmity, violence and revenge"."My safety isn't a big issue... (it) doesn't deserve security. We are talking about safety of common man, safety of citizens. The cases we know of suggest more than 5,500 have been arrested. Many have been jailed in discreet manner... they are being thrashed. Police and administration are complicit in wrongdoing," Priyanka said.There have been massive protests, some of which turned violent, across Uttar Pradesh against the Citizenship Act. -NDTV