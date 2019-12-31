Video
Tuesday, 31 December, 2019
US attacks Iran-backed militia in Iraq, Syria

25 fighters were killed amid sparkling anger

Published : Tuesday, 31 December, 2019

BAGHDAD, Dec 30: The US has conducted air strikes in Iraq and Syria against an Iran-backed Iraqi militia blamed for an attack that killed an American civilian contractor.
Weapons caches and command and control centres at five sites associated with Kataib Hezbollah were hit on Sunday, the defence department said. An Iraqi paramilitary force said 25 fighters were killed and 51 injured.
The US secretary of state said it would not stand for Iran taking actions that put American lives in jeopardy.  Kataib Hezbollah leader Jamal Jaafar Ibrahimi warned that "the blood of the martyrs will not be in vain". "Our response will be very tough on the American forces in Iraq," he said.
Kataib Hezbollah (Brigades of the Party of God) is a powerful Iraqi Shia militia that receives financial and military support from Iran.  Since 2009, the US has designated the group as a terrorist organisation and listed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis as a "global terrorist", accusing them of threatening the peace and stability of Iraq.
Iraq's prime minister denounced the "violation of Iraqi sovereignty", while Iran's foreign ministry said the US strikes were a "clear example of terrorism". The American contractor died when more than 30 rockets hit an Iraqi military base in the northern city of Kirkuk on Friday. Four US service personnel and two members of the Iraqi security forces were also wounded in the attack.
Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said the US had "shown its firm support for terrorism and its neglect for the independence and sovereignty of countries" by carrying out the attacks.    -AFP


