Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 31 December, 2019, 5:12 PM
latest PEC pass rate 95.50%, Ebtedayee 95.96%       JSC, JDC pass rate 87.90%      
Home Foreign News

Use of facial recognition in Delhi rally rifes privacy fears

Published : Tuesday, 31 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

NEW DELHI, Dec 30: Police in Delhi used facial recognition software to screen crowds at a recent political rally - a first for India - raising concerns about privacy and mass surveillance amidst nationwide protests against a new citizenship law.
The Automated Facial Recognition System (AFRS) software that the Delhi Police had installed to identify missing children, was used at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally on Dec 22, a police spokesman said on Monday, without giving further details.
It was the first time the technology - which is increasingly deployed in airports, offices and cafes in India - was used to screen the crowd at a political rally, according to technology analysts.
"The use of the system for profiling and surveillance at public congregations is illegal and unconstitutional. It is an act of mass surveillance," said Apar Gupta, executive director of digital advocacy group Internet Freedom Foundation.
"From building an underlying database of people from public protests to running it on crowds of people attending rallies, this directly impairs the rights of ordinary Indians from assembly, speech and political participation," he said.
The Indian Express daily cited a Delhi Police spokesman as saying the police had used the technology "based on credible intelligence inputs about possible disruptions".    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Turkey arrests 100 IS suspects
Australia every state hits 40C
Putin thanks Trump for tip
Saudi arrests 200 over ‘indecency’, harassment
Suspect denies stabbing five at NY rabbi’s home
No space for revenge: Priyanka hits out at UP CM Adityanath
I wouldn’t have wasted my time on Trump, says Greta Thunberg
Israel trims $43m of Palestine tax funds


Latest News
Tk 767cr to be spent to upgrade Mongla Seaport
Dhaka-Delhi ties growing: Riva Ganguly
Saudi expatriate’s body recovered
Oil prices set for biggest rise since 2016
Masud Bin Momen made new Foreign Secretary
Asian shares slip
Saudi economy contracted 0.46% in third quarter
Kerala assembly passes resolution against citizenship law
Barishal tops, Dhaka witnesses lowest pass rate
Jute mills workers’ strike continue
Most Read News
Rohingya issue now global: Shahriar
Armed Forces to be modernised further: PM
Mercury falls to 4.50C in Tentulia
5 members of ‘Allahr Dal’ held in Khulna
Two dead in Texas church shooting
Police foil LDA march, Zonayed Saki among 50 hurts
Madhu's Canteen staff hurt in cocktail blast
7 hurt in Cumilla pre-polls violence
2 RAB men shot in Teknaf Rohingya camp
Atiqul resigns to join mayoral race
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft