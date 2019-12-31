Use of facial recognition in Delhi rally rifes privacy fears





The Automated Facial Recognition System (AFRS) software that the Delhi Police had installed to identify missing children, was used at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally on Dec 22, a police spokesman said on Monday, without giving further details.

It was the first time the technology - which is increasingly deployed in airports, offices and cafes in India - was used to screen the crowd at a political rally, according to technology analysts.

"The use of the system for profiling and surveillance at public congregations is illegal and unconstitutional. It is an act of mass surveillance," said Apar Gupta, executive director of digital advocacy group Internet Freedom Foundation.

"From building an underlying database of people from public protests to running it on crowds of people attending rallies, this directly impairs the rights of ordinary Indians from assembly, speech and political participation," he said.

The Indian Express daily cited a Delhi Police spokesman as saying the police had used the technology "based on credible intelligence inputs about possible disruptions". -REUTERS

















NEW DELHI, Dec 30: Police in Delhi used facial recognition software to screen crowds at a recent political rally - a first for India - raising concerns about privacy and mass surveillance amidst nationwide protests against a new citizenship law.The Automated Facial Recognition System (AFRS) software that the Delhi Police had installed to identify missing children, was used at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally on Dec 22, a police spokesman said on Monday, without giving further details.It was the first time the technology - which is increasingly deployed in airports, offices and cafes in India - was used to screen the crowd at a political rally, according to technology analysts."The use of the system for profiling and surveillance at public congregations is illegal and unconstitutional. It is an act of mass surveillance," said Apar Gupta, executive director of digital advocacy group Internet Freedom Foundation."From building an underlying database of people from public protests to running it on crowds of people attending rallies, this directly impairs the rights of ordinary Indians from assembly, speech and political participation," he said.The Indian Express daily cited a Delhi Police spokesman as saying the police had used the technology "based on credible intelligence inputs about possible disruptions". -REUTERS