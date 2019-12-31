Daylong art workshop on the theme rnof 'Game Changer'

Video
Tuesday, 31 December, 2019, 5:11 PM
Published : Tuesday, 31 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

A daylong art workshop on the theme of 'Game Changer' was held at Rashid Chowdhury Art Gallery of Fine Arts Institute on Monday morning. The program was jointly organized by the Fine Arts Institute of Chittagong University and Bangladesh Art week. Ekushey Padak awarded artist Prof Jamal Ahmed took the daylong art workshop while Chittagong Institute of Fine Arts Director Pranab Mitra Chowdhury, Neharika Mumtaz, PHP Family Vice-Chairman M Mohsin, Prof Syed Saiful Kabir were present among others.    photo: observer


