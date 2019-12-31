Video
Tuesday, 31 December, 2019, 5:11 PM
City News

Medical waste management plant being established in Rajshahi

Published : Tuesday, 31 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

RAJSHAHI, Dec 30: A medical waste management plant is being established in Rajshahi city aimed at bringing all the wastes including the risky and harmful ones produced in both public and private clinics, diagnostics and hospitals under proper and hygienic management and disposal.
Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) and Prism Foundation are jointly implementing the plant establishment project on more than one bigha of land at Naodapara area, said Sheikh Mamun, Chief Conservancy Officer of RCC.
Lion portion of the infrastructural development works have already been completed and the plant is expected to go into functioning after installation of requisite machineries and instruments by end of next month.
The plant will operate a covered van for collecting wastes from the existing clinics and hospitals regularly. Afterwards, those will be destroyed through categorically segregations. Mamun said the wastes will be destroyed in six modern and standard methods including insinuation, autoclave, chemical disinfection, slather, washing and dumping of the severed parts of the human body through the plant.
Dr Abdul Mannan, President of Private Medical Practitioners Association, said there are more than 200 diagnostic centres, clinics and hospitals only in the city producing around three to four tonnes of wastes every day and the huge wastes are being dumped in the open places indiscriminately posing a serious threat to the public health as well as other wildlife.
There is an insinuator in the compound of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in order to dispose of its wastes but it remained non-functional for over last one year. Currently, the RMCH is burning out its wastes in an open place which isn't safe and hygienic.    -BSS











