Tuesday, 31 December, 2019, 5:11 PM
NBR to conduct survey at sub-registry offices from next year

Published : Tuesday, 31 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has initiated a move to scrutinise the proper use of Electronic Tax Identification Number (ETIN) while buying or selling of flats and land as well as to ascertain the actual value of those.
The income tax officials under various intelligence units of different tax zones would conduct surveys at the sub-registry offices from the beginning of the next year to this end.
Talking to this correspondent, NBR member (tax survey) Meftah Uddin Khan said that the ETINs are not often shown properly while buying and selling of flats and land. "Besides, over pricing or under pricing of land and flats often take place during registration. For this, the government is losing revenue…and that's why initiative has been taken to conduct survey at the sub registry offices," he added.    -BSS


