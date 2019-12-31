Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 31 December, 2019, 5:11 PM
latest PEC pass rate 95.50%, Ebtedayee 95.96%       JSC, JDC pass rate 87.90%      
Home City News

Thrust on assuring transparency in river dredging

Published : Tuesday, 31 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Staff Correspondent

Green activists on Monday urged the shipping ministry to stop irregularities and corruption in river dredging and ensure transparency across the country.
Nurur Rahman Selim, president of Green Club of Bangladesh and Haji Mohammad Shahid Mia, president of National Committee to Protect Shipping, Roads and Railways, made the demand in a joint statement.  
Only 49 percent work was completed in last seven and a half years of a 9-year project while 65 percent taka of total cost has already been spent, the statement said. Quoting several media reports, they  said that the government approved a 24-river route dredging project in 2012 and gave BIWTA Tk 1,923 crore for restoring 2,386 kilo meter waterways between July 2012 and June 2021.  


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mayor Atiqul resigns from DNCC
Daylong art workshop on the theme rnof 'Game Changer'
Medical waste management plant being established in Rajshahi
Expired gas cylinder use in Laxmipur vehicles goes unabated
NBR to conduct survey at sub-registry offices from next year
Fresh water ATM booth set to be launched in Chattogram on Jan 1
Ministers who grabbed public attention in 2019
Jute mills workers’ hunger strike rolls into second day


Latest News
Tk 767cr to be spent to upgrade Mongla Seaport
Dhaka-Delhi ties growing: Riva Ganguly
Saudi expatriate’s body recovered
Oil prices set for biggest rise since 2016
Masud Bin Momen made new Foreign Secretary
Asian shares slip
Saudi economy contracted 0.46% in third quarter
Kerala assembly passes resolution against citizenship law
Barishal tops, Dhaka witnesses lowest pass rate
Jute mills workers’ strike continue
Most Read News
Rohingya issue now global: Shahriar
Armed Forces to be modernised further: PM
Mercury falls to 4.50C in Tentulia
5 members of ‘Allahr Dal’ held in Khulna
Two dead in Texas church shooting
Police foil LDA march, Zonayed Saki among 50 hurts
Madhu's Canteen staff hurt in cocktail blast
7 hurt in Cumilla pre-polls violence
2 RAB men shot in Teknaf Rohingya camp
Atiqul resigns to join mayoral race
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft