Thrust on assuring transparency in river dredging

Green activists on Monday urged the shipping ministry to stop irregularities and corruption in river dredging and ensure transparency across the country.

Nurur Rahman Selim, president of Green Club of Bangladesh and Haji Mohammad Shahid Mia, president of National Committee to Protect Shipping, Roads and Railways, made the demand in a joint statement.

Only 49 percent work was completed in last seven and a half years of a 9-year project while 65 percent taka of total cost has already been spent, the statement said. Quoting several media reports, they said that the government approved a 24-river route dredging project in 2012 and gave BIWTA Tk 1,923 crore for restoring 2,386 kilo meter waterways between July 2012 and June 2021.













