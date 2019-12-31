

In memory of those we lost in 2019

Veteran film producer Iftekharul Alam Kislu demised on January 5. He was 91. He produced some of the hit films of 1960s. The list includes 'Behula' (1966), 'Anowara' (1967),'Songsar' (1968), 'Alibaba' (1967), 'Ora Egaro Jon' (1972) and more. He was the owner of Star Film Corporation, country's largest film production house since 1950s.

Ahmed Imtiaz Bulbul

Renowned lyricist, composer, music director and freedom fighter Ahmed Imtiaz Bulbul passed away on January 22. He received Ekushey Padak in 2010 and won National Film Award for Best Music Director twice for the films 'Premer Taj Mahal' (2001) and 'Hajar Bachhor Dhore' (2005). He composed immense number of popular Bengali songs like 'Porena Chokher Polok', 'Je Prem Shorgo Theke Eshe', 'Tomay Dekhle Mone Hoy', 'Tumi Mor Jiboner Vabona', 'Onek Shadhonar Pore Ami' and more throughout his career. Born on January 1, 1956, he died at the age of 63.

Shahnaz Rahmatullah

Legendary singer Shahnaz Rahmatullah deceased on March 23 due to cardiac arrest. She was 67.She received Ekushey Padak in 1992 and National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer for the film 'Chhutir Phande' (1990). Her musical gurus were ghazal maestro Mehedi Hassan, Ustad Phul Mohammad, Ustad Munir Hossain and Shaheed Altaf Mahmud. Some of her notable songs are 'Joy Bangla Banglar Joy', 'Ek Tara Tui Desher Kotha Bolre Ebar Bol', 'Ek Nodi Rokto Periye', 'Ek Bar Jete De Na Amar Chotto Sonar Gaye' and many more. Born on January 2, 1952, Shahnaz Rahmatullah started her career at the age of 11.

Tele Samad

Veteran comedian Abdus Samad, popularly known as Tele Samad, demised on April 6. He was 74. He played the role of comedian in over 600 films throughout his career. His humorous projection and expression made the audiences fall in love with his acting.

Saleh Ahmed

Prominent actor Saleh Ahmed passed away on April 24 at the age of 83. He acted in several TV dramas and films like 'Aaj Robibar', 'Kothao Keu Nei', 'Amar Ache Jol', 'Srabon Megher Din', 'Aguner Poroshmoni' and more. He started acting at a young age with a Mymensingh-based theatre troupe named 'Amraboti Natyamancho'.

Subir Nandi

At the age of 66, renowned singer Subir Nandi demised on May 7. He won National Film Award for Best Male Playback Singer five times for the films 'Mahanayak' (1984), 'Shuvoda' (1986), 'Srabon Megher Din' (1999), 'Megher Pore Megh' (2004) and 'Mohua Shundori' (2015). He was awarded Ekushey Padak in 2019. Some of his notable songs are 'Ekta Chilo Shonar Konna', 'Ami Brishtir Kachh Theke', 'Koto Je Tomake Beshechhi Bhalo', 'O Amar Ural Pongkhi Rey', 'Bondhu Tor Borat Niya' etc.

Promising actress of stage and TV dramas Toma Khan committed suicide. She was found hanging from a ceiling fan on May 8 at her residence of Adabar, in the city. Toma was married to filmmaker Shamim Ahmed Rony. It was assumed that marital life complexities caused her suicide.

Maya Ghosh

Veteran actress and freedom fighter Maya Ghosh passed away on May 19. She was diagnosed with cancer in 2000 and made a recovery in 2009. Then Kidney and Liver complexities started to pop out and her health condition deteriorated gradually. She acted in more than 200 films throughout her career.

Khalid Hossain

Prominent Nazrul sangeet singer and exponent Khalid Hossain demised on May 22. Born on December 4, 1935, he received Ekushey Padak in 2000 and Nazrul Academy Award in 2007.

Momtazuddin Ahmed

Veteran thespian, actor and educationalist Professor Momtazuddin Ahmed passed away on June 2. He was 84. Born in 1935 in Chapainawabganj, he was directly involved in the Language Movement during his college days at Rajshahi Government College. He authored a number of dramas. Among them 'Ki Chaho Shankhachil' and 'Rajar Anusharer Pala' have been included in the syllabus of Rabindra Bharati University of Kolkata. He received EkusheyPadak (1997), Bangla Academy Award, Shishu Academy Award and many more in recognition of his contributions to theatre and literature.

Khalilur Rahman Babor

Noted actor, director and producer Khalilur Rahman Babor passed away on August 26. He was 67. He acted in more than 300 films. He also directed and produced a number of films including of 'Doyaban', 'Daagi' etc.

Kalidas Karmakar

Noted painter and printmaker Kalidas Karmakar demised on October 18. He was 75. Born on January 10, 1946, Kalidas completed his graduation from the Government College of Fine Arts and Crafts in Kolkata in 1969. He completed his pre-degree study in Fine Arts at the Institute of Fine Arts (now the Faculty of Fine Arts), University of Dhaka in 1964. The artist received numerous awards for his contribution to art in Bangladesh and abroad.

Humayun Sadhu

Popular actor, director and writer Humayun Kabir Sadhu passed away on October 24. Born on May 1, 1982, Sadhu started working as an assistant director on Mostafa Sarwar Farooki's TV projects. He made his debut in films through acting in Farooki's film titled 'Made in Bangladesh', released in 2007. He acted in some popular Bengali movies like 'Un Manush', 'Shapludu' etc. Sadhu first appeared as a director in 2017 through the TV drama titled 'Chikon Pin Er Charger'. A book titled 'Nonai', written by Humayun Sadhu, was launched at Amor Ekushey Boi Mela this year.

Kala Aziz









National Award winning actor Kala Aziz passed away on November 23. He was 65. He acted in more than 300 films throughout his career.

Mahfuzur Rahman Khan

Noted cinematographer Mahfuzur Rahman Khan died, aged 70, on December 6. Born on May 10 in 1949, he started his career as the cinematographer in 1972. He had worked with some legendary filmmakers namely Humayun Ahmed, Shibli Sadik, Alamgir Kumkum and others throughout his career.

