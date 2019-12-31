Video
Tuesday, 31 December, 2019
DScE  holds seminar on banking sector

Published : Tuesday, 31 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM
Eduvista Desk

A seminar organized by the Entreprenruial Economists club of Dhaka School of Economics (DScE) on banking sector. The seminar held at its campus in city on December 24, 2019.  Coordinator of Entrepreneurship Economics Prof Dr Muhammad Mahboob Ali chaired the seminar.
Banking sector expert and Acasia Global Consulting Founder Chairman and CEO Prof Arup Choudhuri said “India does not allow the industry owners to have bank licence that is why numbers of bank in the country comparatively low”.
He opined that the micro credit and SME banking are pushing the economic indicators of Bangladesh upward although the overall banking sector could not perform well as per expectations put emphasis on venture capital for entrepreneurs and said more venture capital would come when the number of entrepreneurs is increased.



