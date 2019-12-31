

Discussion meeting on Victory Day held at SEU















Southeast University (SEU) organized a discussion meeting and cultural programme to observe the Victory Day on December 30, 2019 at SEU Seminar Hall, main building, Banani, Dhaka. Prof Dr AFM Mafizul Islam, Vice Chancellor of SEU chaired the programme while freedom fighter and Architect Mubasshar Hussein was the keynote speaker. Prof Dr MA Hakim, Director of IQAC, SEU delivered the welcome speech. Prof Dr ANM Meshquat Uddin, Adviser of Board of trustees (BoT) also addressed in the programme. Among others, registrar, deans, chairmen, faculty members, officials and students attended the programme.