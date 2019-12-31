UK to continue with IELTS

Video
Tuesday, 31 December, 2019
Published : Tuesday, 31 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM
Eduvista Desk

UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) announced IELTS (International English Language Testing System), the world's most trusted language test on December 30, 2019. It will continue to be accepted for UK visas that require applicants to demonstrate their English. Following a tender process, IELTS was reappointed as an official test provider for visas required as part of UK immigration applications.
Christine Nuttall, Managing Director IELTS at Cambridge Assessment English, welcomed the announcement. Ms Nuttall said "We have a proven track record of delivering IELTS for UKVI with our world-leading security processes".
This announcement is testament to the ongoing value and trust placed in IELTS by the United Kingdom government and test takers around the world. She said "We are delighted IELTS continues to provide a gateway for people to fulfil their aspirations in the UK". The reappointment highlights the important role IELTS plays in language testing for immigration. IELTS is the only test trusted for migration purposes by all four governments of the UK, Australia, Canada and New Zealand. IELTS for UKVI and IELTS Life Skills can be taken at more than 110 centres across the IELTS global network.


