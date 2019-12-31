Knee injury ruled Afridi out of BBPL for one week





After sustaining the injury, he returned to Pakistan and may come back on January 6, if he recovers fully. Thereby he will miss the Dhaka's Sylhet part matches of BBPL, said a team official of Dhaka Platoon.

Afridi received the injury while batting against Chattogram and as a result he had to be used late during bowling. Dhaka eventually lost the match by six wickets.

"He sustained injury on his right knee and went back to Pakistan as he is asked to take full rest. We are expecting him to arrive on 6th of January if he recovers fully," Dhaka Platoon coach Mohammad Salahuddin said.

Meanwhile, an old video of Shahid Afridi appeared on social media on Tuesday to bring him into news as he was seen confessing about breaking a TV at his home after he saw his daughter trying to imitate an "arti" scene performed on an Indian daily soap.

In the video, Afridi is asked by a host if he ever broke a TV in his home, to which he replies: "I smashed my TV once, because of my wife. These daily soaps on Star Plus were quite popular then.

"I had asked my wife to watch them alone and not with the kids. I saw one of my kids performing 'arti' while watching a Star Plus show. I then smashed the TV inside the wall." -BSS



















