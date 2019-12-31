SL players' and former Computer Analyst seek government views on their ICC ban





In a personal letter (dt. 19-12-2019) (copy of which is in the possession of this reporter) sent by the secretary (KDS Ruwanchandra) to all four individuals, the sports ministry has lauded their job for the betterment of the game.

This letter is in the acknowledgement of these people's appeal letter (dt. 04-12-2019) to Hon. Gotabaya Rajapaksha, His Excellency the President of Sri Lanka for Violation of Sovereign rights by foreign Agencies.

The Hon. sports minister has been asked to look into the matter.

"I am in consultation with the newly appointed Hon. Minister of Education, Sports and Youth Affairs, to obtain government view of these type situations", the secretary has said to all four individuals.

"A certain time period is required to inform the decision regarding your request", the letter says, adding again, "I appreciate your valuable contribution made to advancement of the Cricket in Sri Lanka", the secretary has concluded.















