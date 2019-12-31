Video
Tuesday, 31 December, 2019
SL players' and former Computer Analyst seek government views on their ICC ban

Published : Tuesday, 31 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM
BIPIN DANI

Sri Lanka's three former cricketers- Nuwan Zoysha, Avishka Gunawardana and Dilhara Lokuhettige- and a former computer analyst (Sanath Jayasundara) may have been provisionally suspended by the ICC (International Cricket Council) for their alleged role in corrupting the game, however, their service and contribution to the nation have been appreciated by the sports minister.
In a personal letter (dt. 19-12-2019) (copy of which is in the possession of this reporter) sent by the secretary (KDS Ruwanchandra) to all four individuals, the sports ministry has lauded their job for the betterment of the game.
This letter is in the acknowledgement of these people's appeal letter (dt. 04-12-2019) to Hon. Gotabaya Rajapaksha, His Excellency the President of Sri Lanka for Violation of Sovereign rights by foreign Agencies.
The Hon. sports minister has been asked to look into the matter.
"I am in consultation with the newly appointed Hon. Minister of Education, Sports and Youth Affairs, to obtain government view of these type situations", the secretary has said to all four individuals.
"A certain time period is required to inform the decision regarding your request", the letter says, adding again, "I appreciate your valuable contribution made to advancement of the Cricket in Sri Lanka", the secretary has concluded.  


