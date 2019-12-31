

Hashim Amla set to join Khulna Tigers to play BBPL

Khulna team management informed that the opener, considered as one of the greats of South African cricket will arrive in Bangladesh today (Tuesday).

Amla, also the former Protease skipper is expected to be available for the whole tournament after arriving in Dhaka for Khulna Tigers, who are currently at the third position in the points table.

"Amla is expected to be with us for the whole tournament after joining the side tomorrow and we are looking forward to his arrival considering the amount of experience he possess as a cricketer," Khulna Tigers manager Nafees Iqbal said on Monday.

The South African has announced his retirement from international cricket at the age of 36. Amla is the Proteas' second-highest run scorer with 9,282 runs in 124 Test matches at an average of 46.64 with 28 centuries. He is the only South Africa batsman to score a Test triple hundred - 311 not out against England in 2012.

He scored 27 ODI centuries, the most by a South Africa batsman, and scored 8,113 runs at an average of 49.46 in the format.

Amla was South Africa Test captain between 2014 and 2016, the team's first permanent non-white captain. In total, he scored more than 18,000 runs across all formats for South Africa with 55 centuries in 349 matches.

At various point of his career, he was ranked as the number one batsman in both Test and one-day international cricket. -BSS















Former South African batsman Hashim Amla is all set to join Khulna Tigers to play the ongoing Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BBPL).Khulna team management informed that the opener, considered as one of the greats of South African cricket will arrive in Bangladesh today (Tuesday).Amla, also the former Protease skipper is expected to be available for the whole tournament after arriving in Dhaka for Khulna Tigers, who are currently at the third position in the points table."Amla is expected to be with us for the whole tournament after joining the side tomorrow and we are looking forward to his arrival considering the amount of experience he possess as a cricketer," Khulna Tigers manager Nafees Iqbal said on Monday.The South African has announced his retirement from international cricket at the age of 36. Amla is the Proteas' second-highest run scorer with 9,282 runs in 124 Test matches at an average of 46.64 with 28 centuries. He is the only South Africa batsman to score a Test triple hundred - 311 not out against England in 2012.He scored 27 ODI centuries, the most by a South Africa batsman, and scored 8,113 runs at an average of 49.46 in the format.Amla was South Africa Test captain between 2014 and 2016, the team's first permanent non-white captain. In total, he scored more than 18,000 runs across all formats for South Africa with 55 centuries in 349 matches.At various point of his career, he was ranked as the number one batsman in both Test and one-day international cricket. -BSS