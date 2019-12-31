Video
Tuesday, 31 December, 2019
Army clinches men's, women's senior titles

Published : Tuesday, 31 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh Army clinched both the men's and women's senior titles of the two-day Victory Day Taekwondo Championship that concluded on Monday (December 30) at the National Sports Council Gymnasium in the capital.   
Sirajganj DSA won the men's junior title while Adamjee Cantonment College won the women's junior title of the meet.
Harun-ur-Rashid, youth and sports secretary of Bangladesh Awami League was the chief guest at the day's closing ceremony and later he handed over the prizes in the afternoon.
President of Bangladesh Taekwondo Federation Morshed Hossain Kamal and general secretary Mahmudul Islam Rana were also present on the
occasion.
Some 400 karatekas including 150 women's from eight districts, four




organizations and 10 schools, colleges, clubs and corporations took part in the two-day competition.     -UNB


