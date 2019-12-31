Army clinches men's, women's senior titles





Sirajganj DSA won the men's junior title while Adamjee Cantonment College won the women's junior title of the meet.

Harun-ur-Rashid, youth and sports secretary of Bangladesh Awami League was the chief guest at the day's closing ceremony and later he handed over the prizes in the afternoon.

President of Bangladesh Taekwondo Federation Morshed Hossain Kamal and general secretary Mahmudul Islam Rana were also present on the

occasion.

Some 400 karatekas including 150 women's from eight districts, four









organizations and 10 schools, colleges, clubs and corporations took part in the two-day competition. -UNB





