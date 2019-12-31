Video
Tuesday, 31 December, 2019
Rahmatganj MFS reach semifinal over coffin of Dhaka Abahani

Published : Tuesday, 31 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM

Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society emerged as giant killer to reach the semifinal of the ongoing  TVS 31st Federation Cup Football Tournament at the coffin of defending champions Dhaka Abahani Limited beating them by 4-3 goals in the tie-breaker at the Bangabandhu National Stadium here on Monday.
The nail-biting first quarterfinal match between the two teams was locked in a goalless position in the stipulated 90 minutes and was again locked in 1-1 draw in the extra session that forced the match towards the tie breaking session.
In the tie-breaker, midfielders Didarul Alam, Nadim Mahmud Limon, Uzbek forward Turaev Akobir and Tajik defender Acpopob Asrorov scored for the old Dhaka outfit Rahmatganj while captain cum forward Nabib Newaz Ziban, midfielder M Sohel Rana and defender Nasir Uddin Chowdhury scored for Dhaka Abahani.
Abahani's Haitian forward Kervens Belfort and Nigerian forward Sunday Chizoba failed to convert the spot kicks to make their early exist from the season's curtain raiser soccer meet.
In the day's match, Abahani's Haitian forward Kervens Belfort put his side ahead scoring a goal by a right-footer volley inside the box, utilizing a long cross from Brizilian defender Mailson Alves Barrerio Veriato in the extra session of 94th minute (1-0).
The substitute midfielder Jewel Rana missed a chance to double their margin in the 112th minute.
Coming from behind, midfielder Enamul Islam Gazi leveled the margin for Rahmatgonj by a header inside the box in the 118th minute (1-1).
Giant-killer Rahmatganj MFS dragged Dhaka Abahani Ltd to the extra time.
Despite dominating the match for most of the periods, the reigning champions failed to break down Rahmatgonj's packed defense.
The Dhanmondi outfit continued their attacks from the very beginning of the game. Their key player Sunday Chizoba missed three close chances in the 10th, 17th and 24th minutes respectively.
After the half-time, Abahani continued their attacks but all of their efforts went in vain. The packed defense line of Rahmatgonj denied all of the attempts taken by Abahani attackers Berforst, Sunday and Mailson.
The holders got two golden chances in the 68th and 84th minutes but Belfort missed both of those.    -UNB


