Rangpur wins two quencher's battle



Players of Rangpur Rangers celebrating after hauling a wicket of Sylhet Thunders in the Bangabandhu BPL 2019 match at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur on Monday. photo: BCB

Rangers preferred to field first winning the toss and picked two West Indies origin opener of Sylhet within powerplay. Andre Fletcher once again had gone for a duck while Johnson Charles went for nine as STs were at 16 for two after 3.3 overs. Skipper Mosaddek Hossain and wicketkeeper batsman Mohammad Mithun handled the initial disaster standing 57-run's 3rd wicket partnership before Mosaddek's unlucky run out at his 15. He sustained a shoulder injury while dive to cover the distance. Andre Fletcher captained Sylhet in next half of the match.

Mithun however, fought back standing one-side against the wicket throwing procession. His 62 off 47 gave Sylhet a decent total of 133 runs losing nine wickets. Mustafizur Rahman after a long time had featured himself, who scalped three wickets giving away 10 runs only delivering his four over quota and eventually adjudged the Man of the Match.

Chasing 134, RRs lost their skipper Shane Watson early at five but dominating cricket of home-born Naim Sheikh and South Africa origin Cameron Delport made the way smoother for RRs. They had a 99-run 2nd wicket joint venture before Delport departing the crease with windy 53 off 28 balls.









But hard-hitting Naim played an unusual innings of 38 runs from 50 facings. The opener wrapped up the game accompanying Mohammab Nabi. Nabi was staying at the crease with 18 as RRs registered the victory losing three wickets with 16 balls remaining. Afghanistan-buy speedster of STs Naveen-Ul-Haq hunted two while local boy Ebadat Hossain picked one wicket.





