Tuesday, 31 December, 2019, 5:08 PM
Scores of flights canceled in Germany due to crew strikes

Published : Tuesday, 31 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15

COLOGNE, Dec 30: Around 180 flights in Germany were canceled on Monday due to cabin crew strikes at Lufthansa's budget airline Germanwings, in a bid to put pressure on management in wage talks.
The Ufo labor union on Friday announced strikes from Monday to Wednesday this week at Germanwings, which operates on behalf of Lufthansa's Eurowings brand, saying little progress has been achieved in talks with Lufthansa management.
Around 15per cent of flights at Eurowings needed to be canceled, a Lufthansa spokeswoman said on Monday.
"First 35 flights were canceled, then 54, now 170, meaning that Germanwings will only manage 7per cent of its original flight operations today," a spokesman for Ufo said, speaking at the Cologne-Bonn airport.
"That should be a sign for Lufthansa group. Your employees are really angry. You finally have to change something," he added.
The majority of the canceled flights were domestic, according to the Eurowings website. Stranded passengers were offered train tickets to their destinations or given a seat on flights operated by other Lufthansa airlines.
Some passengers said that while they understood cabin crew's grievances, the timing, in the middle of the holiday season, was problematic.
"I am from France and it is worse there. I am in favor of workers expressing themselves, but I am not sure if the time is right," said Celine Guiakam, a passenger at Cologne-Bonn airport.    -Reuters


