Emirates to bring flagship A380 to Kuwait Aviation Show 2020





Visitors to the show will be able to tour the popular double-decker's signature interiors and experience its industry trendsetting products across all three classes, including Emirates' latest generation onboard lounge.

Always a popular draw for aviation enthusiasts, industry visitors and the general public, Emirates' latest-generation Airbus A380 will be decorated in blue livery, representing the mobility theme of Expo 2020, and spreading awareness about the world's greatest show which will be hosted for the first time in the Middle East, North Africa and South Asian region. Expo 2020 Dubai will be held between October 20, 2020 and April 10, 2021.

Adil Al Ghaith, senior vice-president of commercial operations for the Gulf, Middle East and Central Asia for Emirates said: "Emirates is proud to be part of Kuwait Aviation Show 2020, an event that welcomes spectators as well as members of the aviation and aerospace industry across the Gulf region. The Expo 2020 mobility-themed Emirates A380 being showcased during the show demonstrates our long-standing commitment and contribution to Kuwait's air transport sector, which is investing in development projects and progressively positioning itself for future growth. It also highlights the importance of air connectivity and mobility as a facilitator of trade, tourism and strong relations between Kuwait and the UAE."

Emirates has been serving Kuwait for 30 years, and today operates to the country's capital with six daily flights, providing business and leisure travellers with choice and connectivity to over 150 global destinations. -Khaleej Times















