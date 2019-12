Euro sails to 4.5-month high on trade, growth prospects

Thin end-of-year volumes exacerbated the broad weakness in the greenback, which has seen it dip for three straight sessions and on Friday suffer its biggest one-day fall since June.

Investor sentiment, which has discouraged buying of the dollar as a safe haven, was boosted during Asian hours when China's central bank unveiled a measure to help lower borrowing costs and boost flagging economic growth. Investors also cheered a report forecasting that China's 2019 retail sales would be up 8per cent.

The euro climbed as high as $1.1211, its strongest level since Aug. 13, in early Asian trading. Bleak European economic data had prompted hedge funds to bet on a weaker euro during 2019, but some signs that the euro zone economy has turned a corner have lifted the EU single currency in recent weeks.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against a basket of rivals, weakened 0.1per cent to 96.821. With Friday's loss, the index's gains for the year have shrunk to around 0.6per cent.

The greenback was also on the backfoot against the Japanese yen, losing 0.3per cent to 109.17.

"The main drivers of the weaker dollar have likely been risk appetite holding up in the wake of comments from the US pertaining to a Phase 1 trade deal recently, as well as the US Federal Reserve's continued repo operations, which have recently been undersubscribed," MUFG analysts said.

Sterling was also a beneficiary, rising 0.2per cent to $1.3106. Against the euro, it was down 0.1per cent at 85.51 pence - concerns that Britain is headed for a disruptive "hard Brexit" at the end of 2020 have hurt the pound since mid-December.

China's yuan strengthened, holding below the key level of 7 per dollar. In the offshore market, the Chinese currency rose to 6.9752, its highest since Dec. 13.

Marshall Gittler, chief strategist at ACLS Global, said it was noticeable how little currencies had moved during 2019, with very low volatility and narrow trading ranges, which he put down to "economic and monetary policy convergence". -Reuters















