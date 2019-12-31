Video
Tuesday, 31 December, 2019
European stock rally pauses

Published : Tuesday, 31 December, 2019

Dec 30: European shares fell on Monday after a record-setting run that was fueled by easing fears of a global recession and optimism around a US-China trade truce, with investors now looking for concrete details on the Phase 1 agreement.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.3per cent at 0818 GMT, after striking a record closing high on Friday.
Health care .SXDP and utilities .SX6P - commonly considered defensive stocks - led declines among the major subsectors.
European stock markets have followed their global counterparts higher in December as investors cheered the initial Sino-US trade pact.
But with just two days left until the end of the decade, few major updates are expected about the finer details of the Phase 1 deal, giving equities little motivation to move much from current levels.
Among individual stocks, EssilorLuxottica (ESLX.PA) fell 2per cent, as the company said it had discovered fraudulent activity at a plant in Thailand that was expected to have a negative impact of 190 million euros ($213 million) on the spectacles company.     -Reuters


