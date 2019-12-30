Mercury falls to 4.50C in Tentulia





Another cold wave is expected to sweep over the country in January, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

Cold wave has hit the country twice in the second half of December.

The country's lowest temperature for Sunday was recorded at 4.5 degrees Celsius in Tentulia, an area in the northern border district of Panchagarh. Dhaka's lowest temperature for the day was recorded at 12.5 degrees Celsius.

A light to moderate cold wave is sweeping through Tangail, Sreemangal, Kushtia, Rajshahi, Rangpur and Mymensingh, said Senior Meteorologist Ruhul Quddus.

"It may rain from Jan 4 to 5 in parts of the country due to western low pressure. The temperature will go down again with a cold wave hitting the country on Jan 6."

The lowest temperature of 2018 was recorded at 2.6 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the country as of now.

Cold wind from the Himalayan side is sweeping easily through the northern region resulting in the temperature drop which is being further exacerbated due to clear skies, Rahidul Islam, officer in charge of Tetulia Weather Observation Centre of Bangladesh Meteorological Department.









The temperature is likely to continue like present till the first week of January, he said.

Daily life has been thrown into disarray in the northern districts as temperature has been shifting between 4.5 degrees celsius and 9.2 degrees celsius in the last week.

Stone lifting workers of Tetulia who collect stones from Mahananda River are not being able to continue their work due to the adverse weather.

