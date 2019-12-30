Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 December, 2019, 7:28 AM
Home Front Page

Mercury falls to 4.50C in Tentulia

Published : Monday, 30 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94
Our Correspondent

Panchagarh, Dec 29: A cold wave has swept over the three divisions and a few districts in the country’s northern region with the mercury dropping to 4.5 degrees Celsius at Tentulia, the lowest temperature so far this season.
Another cold wave is expected to sweep over the country in January, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.  
Cold wave has hit the country twice in the second half of December.
The country's lowest temperature for Sunday was recorded at 4.5 degrees Celsius in Tentulia, an area in the northern border district of Panchagarh. Dhaka's lowest temperature for the day was recorded at 12.5 degrees Celsius.
A light to moderate cold wave is sweeping through Tangail, Sreemangal, Kushtia, Rajshahi, Rangpur and Mymensingh, said Senior Meteorologist Ruhul Quddus.
"It may rain from Jan 4 to 5 in parts of the country due to western low pressure. The temperature will go down again with a cold wave hitting the country on Jan 6."
The lowest temperature of 2018 was recorded at 2.6 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the country as of now.
Cold wind from the Himalayan side is sweeping easily through the northern region resulting in the temperature drop which is being further exacerbated due to clear skies, Rahidul Islam, officer in charge of Tetulia Weather Observation Centre of Bangladesh Meteorological Department.




The temperature is likely to continue like present till the first week of January, he said.
Daily life has been thrown into disarray in the northern districts as temperature has been shifting between 4.5 degrees celsius and 9.2 degrees celsius in the last week.
Stone lifting workers of Tetulia who collect stones from Mahananda River are not being able to continue their work due to the adverse weather.
The presence of workers at Banglabandha land port is also low due to the bad weather, sources said.



Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
Mercury falls to 4.50C in Tentulia
Two-member Electoral Inquiry body formed
Rohingya issue now global: Shahriar
Tabith for discipline in city roads
Atiq to make Dhaka a smart city
Ishraq doubts fair polls
Taposh to  plan â€˜a new cityâ€™
Taposh resigns as MP


Latest News
Chalsea stage late comeback to stun Arsenal
Iraq protesters lock down oil field, call strike
Winter woes continue
1st anniversary of 11th parliamentary election Monday
Case against DUCSU VP â€˜unexpectedâ€™: BGSRPC
AL committed treason through â€˜vote robberyâ€™: Oikyafront
BNP to hold rally in city on Monday
Boy sent to correction centre for harassing classmate
Capsule hotel concept a hit in Milan
22 jailed for hunting rabbit
Most Read News
AL picks Taposh, Atiqul as mayoral candidates
Sunil walks in search of book readers
Panchagarh temperature dips to record 4.5ËšC
Social instability & our society
Dr Mushfique included in AL Central Committee
Fazilatunnesa Bappy on life support
JaPa nominates Milon, Kamrul as mayoral candidates
Robi platform invests over Tk 2 crore on digital start-ups
5 arrested over businessman Tobarak Ali murder
Humble beginnings foster bigger changes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft