Two-member Electoral Inquiry body formed





The Returning officer of Ctg-8 Constituency and the Regional Election Officer Muhammad Hasanuzzaman told the Daily Observer, the order has already arrived in Chattogram.

Meanwhile, BNP candidate Abu Sufian lodged two complaints against Chattogram Mayor AJM Nasiruddin and one Awami League law maker for breaching of electoral code of conduct in the election campaign scheduled to be held on January 13 next.

Abu Sufian made the complaint to the returning officer on December 26 accusing awami League Law maker Abu Reza Muhammad Nejamuddin Nadwi and the Chattogram Mayor AJM Nasiruddin of breaching code of electoral conduct ahead of the election. BNP candidate Sufian, in the complaint, alleged the ruling party MP had threatened and conspired to take control of polling stations. Sufian said, "A person cannot make such comments while holding a post like that of an MP. I think he has lost the eligibility to hold the post. He should resign."

He also said the Awami League will attempt to "rob the people of their votes like it did earlier".

In another complaint, he alleged Mayor Nasir breached the code of conduct by inaugurating the campaign office of the ruling party at Chandgaon on December 22.

When contacted, Regional Election Officer Muhammad Hasanuzzaman and the Returning Officer told the daily Observer that a total of 16 Executive Magistrates have already been appointed to monitor the elcectoral code of conduct in the said constituency.

Hasanuzzaman said the appointed executive magistrates will begin their work from Monday.

Returning Officer said that those magistrates would impose both punishment and fine the violators of the code of conduct having the capacity of mobile court.

Hasanuzzaman further said that a total of 170 Presiding officers, 1196 Assistant Presiding Officers and 2392 Polling officers have been appointed to conduct the elections. He said, the total numbers of Polling stations in the seat are; 170 with 1196 booths.

According to Election Commission sources, the total numbers of voters are, 4,75,988 including 2,41,922 male and 2,34,074 female voters.

The sources further said, of them a total of 3,11,988 voters belong to five wards of City Corporation while the entire Boalkhali Upazila has 1,64,000 voters.

Electronic Voting Machine, or EVM, will be used to cast ballots at the election. Polls to the constituency will open at 9am and will close at 5pm. A total of 1200 EVM machine have already arrived in Chattogram.

The Returning Officer will hold a meeting on law and order situation on Monday with the district and city level Police officials.

He said the necessary numbers of law enforcers will be deployed in the said constituency to maintain law and order during the polling date and the election campaign period.

It may be mentioned that a total of six candidates including the awami League nominee Muslemuddin Ahmed and the BNP nominee Abu Sufian have been contesting the elections.

It may be mentioned that this parliamentary seat had fallen vacant after the death of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal leader Moinuddin Khan Badal who died during treatment in a hospital in India on November 7.















