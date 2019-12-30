Rohingya issue now global: Shahriar





However, China, Russia and India were supporting the line pursued by Myanmar portraying the Rohingya crisis as a 'bilateral' and 'economic' issue.

The success of the foreign policy in 2019 on Rohingya issues came when Gambia filed a case at the United Nations' top court on behalf of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, accusing Myanmar of committing genocide against the Rohingya minority of Rakhaine State.

But the much-talked about NRC issue of India has pushed Bangladesh government in an "uncomfortable" situation when the Foreign Ministry of India and the Indian ruling party's influential Home Minister Amit Shah's voiced differently on NRC issue. The Indian Foreign Ministry said, "NRC is an internal issue of India" but Amit Shah said it is for the Bangladeshi Muslims…has created a row over the issue of "Bangalis" position against NRC in India, as it will be a continuous issue in the coming days that would have a great sway on Bangladesh -India relations, diplomats observed. The long pending Teesta and water sharing issue and of other rivers is also a potential flash point.

"Bangladesh to overcome xenophobic attitude in the World is maintaining the core principles of Bangladeshi nationalism of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to uphold the values of all casts and religions," State Minister for Foreign Affairs M. Shahriar Alam told the Daily Observer on Sunday while commenting on 2019's successes and dissapointments.

The forward-looking foreign policy of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government is essentially rooted on the principle of 'friendship to all and malice to none' as propounded by the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. As an active member of the UN, the Non-Aligned Movement, the OIC, the Commonwealth and various other international forums, Bangladesh promotes global peace, stability, cooperation and development, Shahriar said.

The foreign policy in 2019 in cementing relations with South-South and Asian countries in terms of business----trade and strengthening connectivity among the member countries. The Foreign Ministry showed tremendous success to restore confidence in diplomatic arena with the help of the Home Ministry through showing zero tolerance to terrorism and extremism in the country.

The country remains firmly committed to the consensus for a terrosism-free world order and for a peaceful, prosperous and balanced global development, the Foreign Ministry said.

The Foreign Ministry has been pursuing an active foreign policy geared, inter alia, to maximize economic goals. Priority emphasis is placed now on bolstering trade, connectivity and economic ties with the countries of South and Southeast Asia. Bangladesh has already signed agreements for free trade areas under the aegis of SAARC and BIMSTEC (Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand Economic Cooperation). Vigorous efforts are also being made for enhancing both expanded markets as well as better terms of employment for Bangladeshi workforce including professionals.

"We just opened up the business opportunity in South----Asian and European countries through signing the Belt Road Initiative (BRI) and in a talk to sign the Indo-Pacific strategy (IPS) as Bangladesh believes the IPS and BRI are not conflicting but complimentary to each other," the State Minister said.

In 2019 Bangladesh has conducted "Dhaka Dialogue" co-hosted by the Foreign Ministry, Observer Research Foundation (ORF), India and the Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS), it also conducted a "Bangladesh-India Friendship Dialogue" a Track 2 diplomacy, organised jointly by India Foundation and Bangladesh Foundation for Regional Studies.

In 2019, world leaders including the Foreign Minister of India S Jaisanker, Foreign Ministers of different countries, Under Secretary of the US State Department, UN delegations visited Bangladesh and appreciated the government's initiatives to stop terrorism and extremism.

In March this year, the Prime Minister was honored with the "Lifetime Contribution for Women Empowerment Award" on the occasion of the International Women's Day. The total number of international accolades conferred on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has increased to 37 as she received "Dr Kalam Smriti International Excellence Awards-2019." Sheikh Hasina was also honoured with awards for her outstanding contributions to social work, peace and stability.

Bangladesh has secured its place as contributor of highest number of troops to UN peace keeping missions through the Foreign Ministry's dynamic attempt. Bangladesh has been congratulated for its leadership in UN Peace Building Commission and contribution in UN peace keeping missions. Bangladesh has also sent female personnel in the peace keeping missions, the highest number in the world.

Diplomats identified some gray areas in the Foreign Ministry's calendar year of 2019, they feels that there is no immediate solution of Rohingya crisis despite efforts by the Bangladesh government in bilateral and multilateral platforms as Myanmar is loath to create an atmosphere conducive to the repatriation of Rohingyas.

Concern for New Delhi is the free trade agreement (FTA), an issue raised by India, recent deals allowing India to use Chattogram and Mongla ports, and rail and roads linking between India and Bangladesh are game-changers for India, especially the northeastern region, against all these issues Bangladesh's people wants special economic zone North East India to do business and trade there.

Bangladesh prefers to maintain strategic balance with India and China. The government has long been maintaining a balance with these two giant powers. But India's feeling is somewhat different.

India wants to see Bangladesh's joining the Indo Pacific Strategy (IPS), an initiative of the USA.





















Bangladesh has achieved a landmark success in transforming the Rohingya issue into a global one thus it could be discussed in different international forums for ensuring Rohingya's rights and dignity in their homeland, Myanmar.However, China, Russia and India were supporting the line pursued by Myanmar portraying the Rohingya crisis as a 'bilateral' and 'economic' issue.The success of the foreign policy in 2019 on Rohingya issues came when Gambia filed a case at the United Nations' top court on behalf of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, accusing Myanmar of committing genocide against the Rohingya minority of Rakhaine State.But the much-talked about NRC issue of India has pushed Bangladesh government in an "uncomfortable" situation when the Foreign Ministry of India and the Indian ruling party's influential Home Minister Amit Shah's voiced differently on NRC issue. The Indian Foreign Ministry said, "NRC is an internal issue of India" but Amit Shah said it is for the Bangladeshi Muslims…has created a row over the issue of "Bangalis" position against NRC in India, as it will be a continuous issue in the coming days that would have a great sway on Bangladesh -India relations, diplomats observed. The long pending Teesta and water sharing issue and of other rivers is also a potential flash point."Bangladesh to overcome xenophobic attitude in the World is maintaining the core principles of Bangladeshi nationalism of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to uphold the values of all casts and religions," State Minister for Foreign Affairs M. Shahriar Alam told the Daily Observer on Sunday while commenting on 2019's successes and dissapointments.The forward-looking foreign policy of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government is essentially rooted on the principle of 'friendship to all and malice to none' as propounded by the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. As an active member of the UN, the Non-Aligned Movement, the OIC, the Commonwealth and various other international forums, Bangladesh promotes global peace, stability, cooperation and development, Shahriar said.The foreign policy in 2019 in cementing relations with South-South and Asian countries in terms of business----trade and strengthening connectivity among the member countries. The Foreign Ministry showed tremendous success to restore confidence in diplomatic arena with the help of the Home Ministry through showing zero tolerance to terrorism and extremism in the country.The country remains firmly committed to the consensus for a terrosism-free world order and for a peaceful, prosperous and balanced global development, the Foreign Ministry said.The Foreign Ministry has been pursuing an active foreign policy geared, inter alia, to maximize economic goals. Priority emphasis is placed now on bolstering trade, connectivity and economic ties with the countries of South and Southeast Asia. Bangladesh has already signed agreements for free trade areas under the aegis of SAARC and BIMSTEC (Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand Economic Cooperation). Vigorous efforts are also being made for enhancing both expanded markets as well as better terms of employment for Bangladeshi workforce including professionals."We just opened up the business opportunity in South----Asian and European countries through signing the Belt Road Initiative (BRI) and in a talk to sign the Indo-Pacific strategy (IPS) as Bangladesh believes the IPS and BRI are not conflicting but complimentary to each other," the State Minister said.In 2019 Bangladesh has conducted "Dhaka Dialogue" co-hosted by the Foreign Ministry, Observer Research Foundation (ORF), India and the Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS), it also conducted a "Bangladesh-India Friendship Dialogue" a Track 2 diplomacy, organised jointly by India Foundation and Bangladesh Foundation for Regional Studies.In 2019, world leaders including the Foreign Minister of India S Jaisanker, Foreign Ministers of different countries, Under Secretary of the US State Department, UN delegations visited Bangladesh and appreciated the government's initiatives to stop terrorism and extremism.In March this year, the Prime Minister was honored with the "Lifetime Contribution for Women Empowerment Award" on the occasion of the International Women's Day. The total number of international accolades conferred on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has increased to 37 as she received "Dr Kalam Smriti International Excellence Awards-2019." Sheikh Hasina was also honoured with awards for her outstanding contributions to social work, peace and stability.Bangladesh has secured its place as contributor of highest number of troops to UN peace keeping missions through the Foreign Ministry's dynamic attempt. Bangladesh has been congratulated for its leadership in UN Peace Building Commission and contribution in UN peace keeping missions. Bangladesh has also sent female personnel in the peace keeping missions, the highest number in the world.Diplomats identified some gray areas in the Foreign Ministry's calendar year of 2019, they feels that there is no immediate solution of Rohingya crisis despite efforts by the Bangladesh government in bilateral and multilateral platforms as Myanmar is loath to create an atmosphere conducive to the repatriation of Rohingyas.Concern for New Delhi is the free trade agreement (FTA), an issue raised by India, recent deals allowing India to use Chattogram and Mongla ports, and rail and roads linking between India and Bangladesh are game-changers for India, especially the northeastern region, against all these issues Bangladesh's people wants special economic zone North East India to do business and trade there.Bangladesh prefers to maintain strategic balance with India and China. The government has long been maintaining a balance with these two giant powers. But India's feeling is somewhat different.India wants to see Bangladesh's joining the Indo Pacific Strategy (IPS), an initiative of the USA.