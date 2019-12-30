Video
Monday, 30 December, 2019
Tabith for discipline in city roads

Published : Monday, 30 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Tabith Awal, a BNP nominated mayoral candidate for Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), has unveiled his plan for development of the DNCC area.
He unveiled his plans while talking to representatives from different media after securing his party ticket for the election.
Tabith said, "If I am elected, first I will go for managing the transport system in the city. You know that the sufferings of transport users of our city
are immeasurable. I want to take transport management system to its best position."
"We live in this city with several problems like panic of mosquitoes, air pollution, sound pollution, water logging and insecurity. I hope that I will be able to solve all these problems and make Dhaka to go forward," he added.
He also emphasised on enhancing the security system in the city.
Tabith, a businessman turned politician, said, "Many people including women and children are living in the North Dhaka city area with a sense of insecurity. Besides, the diplomatic zone is also in the North city area. A lot of foreigners have been living in the area. We want to ensure better security for them."


