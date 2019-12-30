

Tabith for discipline in city roads

He unveiled his plans while talking to representatives from different media after securing his party ticket for the election.

Tabith said, "If I am elected, first I will go for managing the transport system in the city. You know that the sufferings of transport users of our city

are immeasurable. I want to take transport management system to its best position."

"We live in this city with several problems like panic of mosquitoes, air pollution, sound pollution, water logging and insecurity. I hope that I will be able to solve all these problems and make Dhaka to go forward," he added.

He also emphasised on enhancing the security system in the city.

Tabith, a businessman turned politician, said, "Many people including women and children are living in the North Dhaka city area with a sense of insecurity. Besides, the diplomatic zone is also in the North city area. A lot of foreigners have been living in the area. We want to ensure better security for them."















