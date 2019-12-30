Atiq to make Dhaka a smart city



Awami League candidate for Dhaka North City Corporation incumbent Mayor Atiqul Islam on Sunday said if reelected he would make his utmost efforts to make the capital a smart city.He came up with the reaction at the AL president's political office at Dhanmondi after getting party ticket for January 30 elections.Atiq sought people's support to build a clean and modern green city."He said, "I did not wasteany time after getting the responsibility of the DNCC mayor nine months ago… I had faced many challenges to carry out welfare-oriented activities in my area, and still I'm ready to face any difficulty to present a smart and green city," he added.Atiq thanked AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the AL nomination board members for giving him nomination again. He greeted DSCC mayoral candidate of AL Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh.