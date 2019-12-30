

Ishraq doubts fair polls

While talking to media on Sunday, Ishraq expressed his concern over free and fair polls, saying that free and fair election is not possible under the present government.

"We are participating in the city corporation election only to bring back the party's organisational

discipline. If I get the opportunity to serve the people as a mayor like my father, I will revive the heritage of South City Corporation and make a comfortable life for the city dwellers," he added.

He claimed that the people of the South city area are severely deprived of their rights. They have to face several problems regularly like traffic jam, air pollution and polluted water supply. Many other problems are also bothering the people for a long time.

"If I get the opportunity, I will solve the problems," he said, adding that there is no possibility of a free and fair election. Because, this government has snatched democracy from the country's people. As a result, they have become isolated from the people. They know that without using EVMs in polls, they cannot win. That's why they want to use the EVMs," he added.

Ishraque, a son of united Dhaka City Corporation (DCC) Mayor Sadeque Hossain Khoka, completed his bachelors and masters degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Hertfordshire in the UK.

After completion of his education, he returned to Dhaka in 2015 and engaged himself in the family businesses. At the same time, he also involved himself with BNP politics like his deceased father.



















