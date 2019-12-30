Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 December, 2019, 7:28 AM
Home Front Page

Ishraq doubts fair polls

Published : Monday, 30 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Staff Correspondent

Ishraq doubts fair polls

Ishraq doubts fair polls

Ishraq Hossain, a mayoral candidate of BNP for the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), has expressed his doubts over a free and fair city corporation election.
While talking to media on Sunday, Ishraq expressed his concern over free and fair polls, saying that free and fair election is not possible under the present government.
"We are participating in the city corporation election only to bring back the party's organisational
discipline. If I get the opportunity to serve the people as a mayor like my father, I will revive the heritage of South City Corporation and make a comfortable life for the city dwellers," he added.    
He claimed that the people of the South city area are severely deprived of their rights. They have to face several problems regularly like traffic jam, air pollution and polluted water supply. Many other problems are also bothering the people for a long time.
"If I get the opportunity, I will solve the problems," he said, adding that there is no possibility of a free and fair election. Because, this government has snatched democracy from the country's people. As a result, they have become isolated from the people. They know that without using EVMs in polls, they cannot win. That's why they want to use the EVMs," he added.
Ishraque, a son of united Dhaka City Corporation (DCC) Mayor Sadeque Hossain Khoka, completed his bachelors and masters degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Hertfordshire in the UK.
After completion of his education, he returned to Dhaka in 2015 and engaged himself in the family businesses. At the same time, he also involved himself with BNP politics like his deceased father.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mercury falls to 4.50C in Tentulia
Two-member Electoral Inquiry body formed
Rohingya issue now global: Shahriar
Tabith for discipline in city roads
Atiq to make Dhaka a smart city
Ishraq doubts fair polls
Taposh to  plan ‘a new city’
Taposh resigns as MP


Latest News
Chalsea stage late comeback to stun Arsenal
Iraq protesters lock down oil field, call strike
Winter woes continue
1st anniversary of 11th parliamentary election Monday
Case against DUCSU VP ‘unexpected’: BGSRPC
AL committed treason through ‘vote robbery’: Oikyafront
BNP to hold rally in city on Monday
Boy sent to correction centre for harassing classmate
Capsule hotel concept a hit in Milan
22 jailed for hunting rabbit
Most Read News
AL picks Taposh, Atiqul as mayoral candidates
Sunil walks in search of book readers
Panchagarh temperature dips to record 4.5˚C
Social instability & our society
Dr Mushfique included in AL Central Committee
Fazilatunnesa Bappy on life support
JaPa nominates Milon, Kamrul as mayoral candidates
Robi platform invests over Tk 2 crore on digital start-ups
5 arrested over businessman Tobarak Ali murder
Humble beginnings foster bigger changes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft