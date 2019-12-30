

Taposh to plan ‘a new city’

He said he would work for crafting 'a new city' if he is elected in the January 30 polls.

"If I am elected, I along with the Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor and DSCC's former Mayor Sayeed Khokon will work together aiming to build a

new Dhaka", said Taposh at AL president's Dhanmondi political office in the city.

Since the population of the city has increased over the years, the people are not getting their desired services from the city corporation, he said, adding that "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina split the Dhaka City Corporation into two independent city corporations after taking these problems into account."

Under the situation, Taposh said, "I have decided to take part in the city polls with a target to resolve these problems."

Referring to the tragic fire incident in the old city, he said such incidents are frequently taking place in the city as all modes of transport are plying the same narrow roads in the old city.

He also said he was inspired by late DNCC Mayor Annisul Huq, seeking cooperation from all. "I hope people in the Dhaka South City Corporation will keep their trust in me and give me a chance to serve them."



















