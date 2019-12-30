Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 December, 2019, 7:28 AM
Home Front Page

Taposh resigns as MP

Published : Monday, 30 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Staff Correspondent

Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh on Sunday resigned from his MP post after getting the nomination of the Awami League for elections to Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC).
The ruling party lawmaker of Dhaka-10 constituency tendered his resignation to contest the elections as required by electoral laws, said Taposh's media co-ordinator Tareque Shikder.   
Taposh has been elected MP for third consecutive term. He is the son of Jubo
League founding chairman and Bangabandhu's nephew Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni. Taposh's elder brother Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash has recently been elected Jubo League Chairman.
Barrister Taposh is also the leader of AL associate body Bangabandhu Awami Ainjibi Parishad.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mercury falls to 4.50C in Tentulia
Two-member Electoral Inquiry body formed
Rohingya issue now global: Shahriar
Tabith for discipline in city roads
Atiq to make Dhaka a smart city
Ishraq doubts fair polls
Taposh to  plan ‘a new city’
Taposh resigns as MP


Latest News
Chalsea stage late comeback to stun Arsenal
Iraq protesters lock down oil field, call strike
Winter woes continue
1st anniversary of 11th parliamentary election Monday
Case against DUCSU VP ‘unexpected’: BGSRPC
AL committed treason through ‘vote robbery’: Oikyafront
BNP to hold rally in city on Monday
Boy sent to correction centre for harassing classmate
Capsule hotel concept a hit in Milan
22 jailed for hunting rabbit
Most Read News
AL picks Taposh, Atiqul as mayoral candidates
Sunil walks in search of book readers
Panchagarh temperature dips to record 4.5˚C
Social instability & our society
Dr Mushfique included in AL Central Committee
Fazilatunnesa Bappy on life support
JaPa nominates Milon, Kamrul as mayoral candidates
Robi platform invests over Tk 2 crore on digital start-ups
5 arrested over businessman Tobarak Ali murder
Humble beginnings foster bigger changes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft