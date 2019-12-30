Taposh resigns as MP

Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh on Sunday resigned from his MP post after getting the nomination of the Awami League for elections to Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC).

The ruling party lawmaker of Dhaka-10 constituency tendered his resignation to contest the elections as required by electoral laws, said Taposh's media co-ordinator Tareque Shikder.

Taposh has been elected MP for third consecutive term. He is the son of Jubo

League founding chairman and Bangabandhu's nephew Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni. Taposh's elder brother Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash has recently been elected Jubo League Chairman.

Barrister Taposh is also the leader of AL associate body Bangabandhu Awami Ainjibi Parishad.







